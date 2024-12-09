Latest Headlines

Wamp Proposes Janie Varnell Become County Attorney Next July 1

  • Monday, December 9, 2024

County Mayor Weston Wamp said Monday he is proposing that attorney Janie Parks Varnell become county attorney next July 1.

That is when the current contract of longtime County Attorney Rheubin Taylor runs out.

County Attorney Taylor has privately asked County Commission members to give him a two-year extension.

The county mayor's office said, "The proposal comes after weeks of one-on-one meetings with county commissioners about how to facilitate a smooth transition leading up to the end of Rheubin Taylor’s contract on June 30, 2025."

County Mayor Wamp said, “This thoughtful transition plan, along with the unique track record of our appointee, will create an opportunity for partnership between my oce and the County Commission.

“Throughout her career, Janie Parks Varnell has developed a reputation for her legal expertise and professionalism, most notably as the attorney of choice for law enforcement ocers throughout our community.”

He said Ms. Varnell, an attorney with Davis & Hoss, PC, serves as managing attorney for both the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and the Police Benevolent Association (PBA).

He said, "Her extensive experience spans civil litigation and criminal law in local, state, and federal courts. Varnell’s family has a long legacy of service in Hamilton County: her father, Steve Parks, served as Chattanooga’s Police Chief, and her mother, Diane Parks, was a longtime leader at the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. Since taking oce, Mayor Wamp’s administration has focused on bringing fresh perspectives to county government, appointing new directors to lead key departments such as Highway, Parks, Development Services, Accounting, Technology Services, Economic Development, EMS, and Auditing. Each of these appointees has been unanimously approved by the County Commission and received praise from county commissioners for their leadership within county government.

"The proposed transition plan, which calls for Varnell to join county government in January to begin building relationships, reects the administration’s commitment to collaboration with the County Commission and other key stakeholders, like Sheri Austin Garrett.

“During the transition, it is most important that trust is developed and that the county’s ongoing legal cases are handled appropriately. Our goal is to strengthen and modernize the County Attorney’s oce as we work together to serve the people of Hamilton County.”

"Varnell’s professional aliations include: Federal Bar Association, Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, Chattanooga Bar Association, National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and President of the Leadership Chattanooga Alumni Association. From 2015-2021, she served as Pro Bono Defense Counsel for the Hamilton County Drug Recovery Court."

The county attorney situation will be discussed during the Wednesday agenda session of the County Commission. Pursuant to the chairman’s recommended use of the County Commission’s standing committees, the item will be placed under the Legal Committee, County Mayor Wamp said.

