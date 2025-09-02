Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
BIRT,LASHANDA UNIQUE
3700 CHERRYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER $1000)
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BIRT,SHAMYA U
701 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BIRT,SHAMYA U
701 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
HOBBS,PATRICIA NICOLE
9001 FINNEY POINT DR OOLTEWAH, 373638498
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HOLLOWAY,DIMETRIS ANTWONE
5327 STATE LINE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON,DEONTE NICHOLAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
SPEEDING
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JOHNSON,KENNETH EUGENE
152 MCDOWELL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
KING,BREVANTE ROBERT
3778 PROSPECT CHURCH RD COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
MORGAN,KATHRYN ELISE
903 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MORRIS,JOHN GREGORY
7356 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PENN,CHEYENNE JALEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BURGLARY
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SANDERS,FRED AVERY
50 HATFIELD DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANDERS,FRED AVERY
50 HATFIELD DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
SANTORA,ANDREW BRIAN
6011 Wentworth Ave Chattanooga, 37412
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SOLOFF,AMY ELIZABETH
3004 4TH AVE CHATTNOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SOLOFF,AMY ELIZABETH
3004 4TH AVE CHATTNOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCH
THOMAS,MANYIA SYRAY
818 MCHANN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
USHER,MARTREL QUINTON
5927 HAMSTON HALL OOTLEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WITHINGTON,RICHARD JOHN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
Here are the mug shots:
|AUSBERRY, ADRIAN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
|
|CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO
|
|MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
|
|MCELROY, DARLA IRENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOULTON, RICKY LADON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR CONVICTI
|
|TROXLER, TRAVIS REID
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WASHINGTON, COREY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/08/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
|
