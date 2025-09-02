Latest Headlines

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
AUSBERRY, ADRIAN TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/07/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR VIOLENT FELONY CO
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONY
BIRT, SHAMYA U
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/14/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CAL, DONJUANTA ANTRON
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 12/14/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF DANGERO
JOHNSON, DEONTE NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/23/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
JOHNSON, KENNETH EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 03/08/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
KING, BREVANTE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/20/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
MATHIS, DANIEL DUWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/23/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
MCELROY, DARLA IRENE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/07/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM
MORRIS, JOHN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 04/17/1968
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MOULTON, RICKY LADON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/01/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR CONVICTI

PENN, CHEYENNE JALEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • BURGLARY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
SANDERS, FRED AVERY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/15/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
SANTORA, ANDREW BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SOLOFF, AMY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/13/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TROXLER, TRAVIS REID
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 03/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
USHER, MARTREL QUINTON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/28/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WASHINGTON, COREY DEVON
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/08/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
WITHINGTON, RICHARD JOHN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/04/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/01/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING


