Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, September 1, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:

 

BAXTER, JUSTIN CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/10/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
BENTLEY, LARRY DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 04/30/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BLUE, JUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOLDEN, AMOS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/15/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BORDERS, JERMAINE MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, JOEL DONALD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/01/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • FALSE IMPRISONMENT
  • CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CALDWELL, VERNICE ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/22/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CUPP, KOLE BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/20/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EVANS, HOUSTON M
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GASPAR-MARTINEZ, SEBASTIAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GROSS, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/03/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAYES, PETER M
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/29/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HERNANDEZ, CHACON AGUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HOLBERT, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUGHES, JAMIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/20/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, KEOSHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PEREZ SANDOBAL, GUADALUPE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
STOUT, KRISTALYN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, MEHARA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TURNER, OSHAY LESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WALKER, REENA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
WILLIAMS, TRALEESHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/12/1992
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



