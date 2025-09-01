Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
Here are the mug shots:
|BAXTER, JUSTIN CORDELL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/10/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
|
|BENTLEY, LARRY DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 04/30/1956
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BLUE, JUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/05/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BOLDEN, AMOS ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 07/15/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|BORDERS, JERMAINE MARQUIS
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/16/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, JOEL DONALD
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/01/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
- CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|CALDWELL, VERNICE ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/22/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|CUPP, KOLE BRYANT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/20/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|EVANS, HOUSTON M
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/25/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|GASPAR-MARTINEZ, SEBASTIAN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/08/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|GROSS, JAMES LEE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 06/03/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HAYES, PETER M
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 11/29/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HERNANDEZ, CHACON AGUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 02/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|HOLBERT, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/21/1975
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, JAMIE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 09/20/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, KEOSHA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MCNABB, BAILEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/28/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|PEREZ SANDOBAL, GUADALUPE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/20/1981
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|STOUT, KRISTALYN MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, MEHARA JAMES
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|TURNER, OSHAY LESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/04/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WALKER, REENA
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 07/11/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, TRALEESHA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/12/1992
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|