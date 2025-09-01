BAXTER, JUSTIN CORDELL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/10/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

BENTLEY, LARRY DENNIS

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 04/30/1956

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BLUE, JUSTIN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/05/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BOLDEN, AMOS ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 07/15/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

BORDERS, JERMAINE MARQUIS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/16/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROWN, JOEL DONALD

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 08/01/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CALDWELL, VERNICE ALBERT

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/22/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CUPP, KOLE BRYANT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 10/20/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVANS, HOUSTON M

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/25/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 08/31/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT