Tuesday Is Last Day For Early Voting In Upcoming Election

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office and Administrator of Elections Scott Allen want to remind all Hamilton County voters that Tuesday is the final day to cast a ballot during the early voting period for the March 5 Presidential Preference Primary and County Primaries.

“Early voting concludes on Feb. 27, but there is still time for all registered Hamiton County voters to cast their ballots ahead of Super Tuesday,” said Administrator of Elections Allen.

The ballot for the March 5 Presidential Preference Primary was certified and set in December of 2023, so some candidates who have suspended their presidential campaigns will still appear on the ballot.

Voters will not only be selecting their preferred presidential candidate, but they will also be selecting delegates if voting in the Republican Primary and Circuit Court Judge, Div. 3, Criminal Court Judge, Div. 2, County Commission District 3, Assessor of Property, and Hamilton County School Board Districts 1, 2, 4, 7, 10 and 11.

“If you are a registered Tennessee voter and you have not yet cast your ballot during the early voting period, now is the time,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Early voting provides a safe, secure process for registered voters to let their voices be heard before Election Day.”

For details on hours, polling locations, and more, Hamiton County voters can download the free GoVoteTN app or visit GoVoteTN.gov.

Also, you can contact the Hamiton County Election Commission: Email Vote@HamiltonTN.gov or Phone (423) 209-VOTE (8683). Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.