Tuesday Is Last Day For Early Voting In Upcoming Election

  • Monday, February 26, 2024

The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office and Administrator of Elections Scott Allen want to remind all Hamilton County voters that Tuesday is the final day to cast a ballot during the early voting period for the March 5 Presidential Preference Primary and County Primaries. 

“Early voting concludes on Feb. 27, but there is still time for all registered Hamiton County voters to cast their ballots ahead of Super Tuesday,” said Administrator of Elections Allen. 

The ballot for the March 5 Presidential Preference Primary was certified and set in December of 2023, so some candidates who have suspended their presidential campaigns will still appear on the ballot.

Voters will not only be selecting their preferred presidential candidate, but they will also be selecting delegates if voting in the Republican Primary and Circuit Court Judge, Div. 3, Criminal Court Judge, Div. 2, County Commission District 3, Assessor of Property, and Hamilton County School Board Districts 1, 2, 4, 7, 10 and 11.

 “If you are a registered Tennessee voter and you have not yet cast your ballot during the early voting period, now is the time,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Early voting provides a safe, secure process for registered voters to let their voices be heard before Election Day.”

For details on hours, polling locations, and more, Hamiton County voters can download the free GoVoteTN app or visit GoVoteTN.gov.

Also, you can contact the Hamiton County Election Commission: Email Vote@HamiltonTN.gov or Phone (423) 209-VOTE (8683). Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Pursuit Leads To Crash And 1 Death In Cumberland County
  • 2/26/2024

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies initiated a pursuit of a vehicle around 6 p.m. on Sunday around the Mt. Roosevelt Road area in Cumberland County, that ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing ... more

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 2/26/2024

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/26/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, ALETA YOLANDA 727 WEST 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 60 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD THEFT OF IDENTITY ... more

