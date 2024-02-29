Eureka Foundry Sale Closes At $7,460,000; Local Firm To Redevelop Site

The sale of the Eureka Foundry property in downtown Chattanooga has closed with a $7,460,000 price tag.

Chris Curtis, of the local firm Riverside Development, announced earlier that he was making the purchase.

Workers at the 121-year-old plant were told in July of last year that it was closing.

Mr. Curtis said at the time, “We are excited for the opportunity to transform such a central part of Chattanooga’s Southside and honored to pay homage to the foundry’s history as part of this project,

“The combination of these two adjoining sites creates a wide array of development possibilities.”