County Commission Okays Zoning For Thrive Project At Brooks Dairy Farm In Ooltewah

A Thrive Senior Living Community that is planned on an 81.5-acre former dairy farm near Ooltewah High School won rezoning approval from the County Commission on Wednesday morning.

Voting in favor were Greg Beck, Warren Mackey, Joe Graham, Lee Helton, Ken Smith, David Sharpe and Mike Chauncey. Opposed were Chip Baker, Gene-o Shipley and Jeff Eversole. Steve Highlander recused himself.

Some residents expressed concern about traffic conditions, calling Snow Hill Road "a two-lane country road."

The location is at Amos Road near Snow Hill Road.

The project at the Brooks farm was described as an active adult 55+ community comprised of a mix of two- and four-unit attached residences, detached residences, small cottages, and single-family lots.

A 2.9 +/- acre proposed R-3 zoned area would include an active adult 55+ multifamily 3-story building with associated parking and amenities.

A separate 6.6 +/- acre proposed R-3 zoned area would include a 3-story assisted living, independent living, and memory care facility with associated parking and amenities.



The 1.3 +/- acre proposed C-5 zoned area would include multipurpose space with potential uses such as a coffee shop, smoothie bar, sundry shop, etc.



The overall 81.55 +/- acre proposed PUD would include 15 +/- acres of open space for the community amenities, stormwater storage facilities and required buffer areas.



Developers said they could not agree to put in a round about at the site, saying those cost up to $3 million. However, Mike Price of MAP Engineers said a quarter mile left turn lane will be constructed beginning at Amos Road.

Officials said it is expected that the project would generate fewer than 25 school-age children.

Commissioner Helton said the land is now generating $4,000 per year in taxes, but that will go up to $3 million-$4 million a year.

There will be over 200 residents of an assisted living and memory care section as well as over 200 homes.

Jeremy Ragsdale, Thrive owner, said the firm operates 43 facilities in 15 states. He said it has served over 20,000 residents over its 16 years.

He said the development will maintain portions of the farm, including silos and red barn "to honor the Brooks family."

Mr. Ragsdale said it would be "a green and attractive development."

Mr. Price said Thrive will give a 10-foot right of way along Snow Hill Road and have a 50-foot landscape buffer. He said homes would be at least 65 feet from the right of way.

A Thrive senior community is on Lookout Mountain on Scenic Highway south of Covenant College.

Commissioner Baker had offered an amendment to delay the vote until a new area plan is in place in 3-6 months, but it failed.