Latest Headlines

County Commission Okays Zoning For Thrive Project At Brooks Dairy Farm In Ooltewah

  • Wednesday, March 20, 2024

A Thrive Senior Living Community that is planned on an 81.5-acre former dairy farm near Ooltewah High School won rezoning approval from the County Commission on Wednesday morning.

Voting in favor were Greg Beck, Warren Mackey, Joe Graham, Lee Helton, Ken Smith, David Sharpe and Mike Chauncey. Opposed were Chip Baker, Gene-o Shipley and Jeff Eversole. Steve Highlander recused himself.

Some residents expressed concern about traffic conditions, calling Snow Hill Road "a two-lane country road."

The location is at Amos Road near Snow Hill Road.

The project at the Brooks farm was described as an active adult 55+ community comprised of a mix of two- and four-unit attached residences, detached residences, small cottages, and single-family lots.

A 2.9 +/- acre proposed R-3 zoned area would include an active adult 55+ multifamily 3-story building with associated parking and amenities.

A separate 6.6 +/- acre proposed R-3 zoned area would include a 3-story assisted living, independent living, and memory care facility with associated parking and amenities.

The 1.3 +/- acre proposed C-5 zoned area would include multipurpose space with potential uses such as a coffee shop, smoothie bar, sundry shop, etc.

The overall 81.55 +/- acre proposed PUD would include 15 +/- acres of open space for the community amenities, stormwater storage facilities and required buffer areas.

The overall 81.55 +/- acre proposed PUD would include 15 +/- acres of open space for the community amenities, stormwater storage facilities and required buffer areas.

Developers said they could not agree to put in a round about at the site, saying those cost up to $3 million. However, Mike Price of MAP Engineers said a quarter mile left turn lane will be constructed beginning at Amos Road.

Officials said it is expected that the project would generate fewer than 25 school-age children.

Commissioner Helton said the land is now generating $4,000 per year in taxes, but that will go up to $3 million-$4 million a year.

There will be over 200 residents of an assisted living and memory care section as well as over 200 homes.

Jeremy Ragsdale, Thrive owner, said the firm operates 43 facilities in 15 states. He said it has served over 20,000 residents over its 16 years.

He said the development will maintain portions of the farm, including silos and red barn "to honor the Brooks family."

Mr. Ragsdale said it would be "a green and attractive development."

Mr. Price said Thrive will give a 10-foot right of way along Snow Hill Road and have a 50-foot landscape buffer. He said homes would be at least 65 feet from the right of way.  

A Thrive senior community is on Lookout Mountain on Scenic Highway south of Covenant College.

Commissioner Baker had offered an amendment to delay the vote until a new area plan is in place in 3-6 months, but it failed.

 

Latest Headlines
Sheriff's Deputies Utilize ALPR To Locate Stolen Vehicle
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2024
Lee's Kassen Named National Field Indoor Athlete Of The Year
  • Sports
  • 3/20/2024
UTC's Palmer, Powe Representing UTC At NCAA Wrestling Championship
  • Sports
  • 3/20/2024
Summerville Man Ruled Not Guilty Of 2nd-Degree Vehicular Homicide In Death Of Berry Student
Summerville Man Ruled Not Guilty Of 2nd-Degree Vehicular Homicide In Death Of Berry Student
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2024
Rachel Ortwein Added As 5th Judicial Commissioner
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2024
Signal Mountain Man Said Rape Arrest "Was Worth It"
Signal Mountain Man Said Rape Arrest "Was Worth It"
  • Breaking News
  • 3/20/2024
Breaking News
Sheriff's Deputies Utilize ALPR To Locate Stolen Vehicle
  • 3/20/2024

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy patrolling the area on Wednesday, at approximately 1:30 a.m., around the 7400 block of Bonny Oaks was alerted by his in-car Automated License Plate Reader ... more

Summerville Man Ruled Not Guilty Of 2nd-Degree Vehicular Homicide In Death Of Berry Student
Summerville Man Ruled Not Guilty Of 2nd-Degree Vehicular Homicide In Death Of Berry Student
  • 3/20/2024

A Summerville, Ga., man was found not guilty of misdemeanor second-degree vehicular homicide in the death of a Berry College student on Wednesday. The verdict was returned in favor of Brian ... more

Rachel Ortwein Added As 5th Judicial Commissioner
  • 3/20/2024

After approving a fifth Judicial Commissioner position at its last meeting, the County Commission on Wednesday named Rachel Ortwein to the post. She was the only applicant. Attorney Ortwein, ... more

Breaking News
Signal Mountain Man Said Rape Arrest "Was Worth It"
Signal Mountain Man Said Rape Arrest "Was Worth It"
  • 3/20/2024
Food City Seeking PILOT Tax Break On New $18 Million Rhea County Store
  • 3/20/2024
Postal Service Investing In Chattanooga Facility, But Mail Processing To Be In Nashville
  • 3/20/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/20/2024
Consultant Report On Use For Red Bank Middle Property Met With Disappointment, Anger
  • 3/19/2024
Opinion
A Tale Of 2 Votes
  • 3/20/2024
Jerry Summers: Tennessee 3 Or Georgia 1?
  • 3/20/2024
Appropriate Credit For The Chickamauga Dam Lock - And Response
  • 3/20/2024
Democratic View On State Senate Issues - March 20, 2024
  • 3/20/2024
Skyrocketing Wrecker Charges
  • 3/19/2024
Sports
Wiedmer: For 67 Schools, The Selection Committee Got It Right. Then There’s Auburn
Wiedmer: For 67 Schools, The Selection Committee Got It Right. Then There’s Auburn
  • 3/19/2024
Randy Smith: Going Dancing
Randy Smith: Going Dancing
  • 3/20/2024
UTC's Palmer, Powe Representing UTC At NCAA Wrestling Championship
  • 3/20/2024
#2-Seed Vols Take On St. Peter's In NCAA Opener
  • 3/18/2024
Randy Smith: Ticket Prices Are Out Of Hand
Randy Smith: Ticket Prices Are Out Of Hand
  • 3/18/2024
Happenings
Kiwanis Club Donates Adaptive Tryke To Young Girl
Kiwanis Club Donates Adaptive Tryke To Young Girl
  • 3/19/2024
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - “Gardening for Fun and…Profit?”
Diana Walters: A Boomer's Ruminations - “Gardening for Fun and…Profit?”
  • 3/20/2024
Did You Know? Public Input
Did You Know? Public Input
  • 3/20/2024
ESA Announces Its 2024 Charity Bingo Event For April 20
  • 3/20/2024
Fiber Arts Bash Kicks Off Library’s 10 Year Celebration March 23
Fiber Arts Bash Kicks Off Library’s 10 Year Celebration March 23
  • 3/20/2024
Entertainment
GPS And McCallie School Present Mean Girls | High School Version As Spring Musical
GPS And McCallie School Present Mean Girls | High School Version As Spring Musical
  • 3/19/2024
Friends Of The Festival Announces Addition Of New Board Members
Friends Of The Festival Announces Addition Of New Board Members
  • 3/19/2024
Best Of Grizzard- Bye Bye Chicago
Best Of Grizzard- Bye Bye Chicago
  • 3/19/2024
Jfest Offers 2 New Types Of Admission
  • 3/19/2024
Lee University Performing Arts Series To Welcome Sympatico Thursday
Lee University Performing Arts Series To Welcome Sympatico Thursday
  • 3/18/2024
Opinion
A Tale Of 2 Votes
  • 3/20/2024
Jerry Summers: Tennessee 3 Or Georgia 1?
  • 3/20/2024
Appropriate Credit For The Chickamauga Dam Lock - And Response
  • 3/20/2024
Dining
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
  • 3/15/2024
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
Cloudland At McLemore Resort Announces Dustin Willett As Executive Chef
  • 3/12/2024
The Creag At McLemore Has Special St. Patrick's Offerings
  • 3/12/2024
Business/Government
Leon Locke Honored By Rhea County For 50 Years Of Volunteer Service
Leon Locke Honored By Rhea County For 50 Years Of Volunteer Service
  • 3/20/2024
Pet Paradise Opens First Resort Near Chattanooga, 60th Nationwide
  • 3/20/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 3/20/2024
Real Estate
Kadi Brown: Getting The Facts & Preparing For The Future
Kadi Brown: Getting The Facts & Preparing For The Future
  • 3/19/2024
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Anna Katherine Loper Family And Mortgage Specialist
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Names Anna Katherine Loper Family And Mortgage Specialist
  • 3/18/2024
Marcus & Millichap Announces Sale Of Chattanooga Walmart Shadow-Anchored Retail Center
  • 3/15/2024
Student Scene
ArtsBuild Seeks Candidates For 2024 Opportunity Fellows Program
  • 3/19/2024
CSCC Social Work Student Spotlight – Emily Henry
CSCC Social Work Student Spotlight – Emily Henry
  • 3/19/2024
GNTC Announces Appointment Of Five Members To Board Of Directors
GNTC Announces Appointment Of Five Members To Board Of Directors
  • 3/18/2024
Living Well
Smiles From The Heart Free Dental Clinic Is April 26
Smiles From The Heart Free Dental Clinic Is April 26
  • 3/19/2024
Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland Announces New NICU Partnership
  • 3/19/2024
Registration Open For 41st Anniversary Of Bill Gregory Health Care Classic Race April 27
Registration Open For 41st Anniversary Of Bill Gregory Health Care Classic Race April 27
  • 3/19/2024
Memories
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
  • 3/15/2024
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
Luther Masingill – “The Common – Tater”
  • 3/7/2024
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
Remembering Hee Haw's Roni Stoneman (1938–2024)
  • 3/3/2024
Outdoors
Tennessee State Parks Host Free Guided Spring Hikes March 23
  • 3/19/2024
2024-25 Hunting And Trapping Recommendations To Be Made At March Commission Meeting
  • 3/14/2024
Registration Open For 2nd Annual Dalton Parks And Rec Spring Break Camp
Registration Open For 2nd Annual Dalton Parks And Rec Spring Break Camp
  • 3/14/2024
Travel
What's New And Happening This Spring In Tennessee
  • 3/19/2024
Lookout Mountain Incline Railway To Reopen On Saturday
  • 3/8/2024
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
Blue Whales: Return Of The Giants 3D Brings The Planet’s Largest Animal To Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 2/29/2024
Church
48th Annual Easter Sunrise Service To Be Held At Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 3/18/2024
Jehovah’s Witnesses Launch Invitation Campaign For Memorial Service March 24
Jehovah’s Witnesses Launch Invitation Campaign For Memorial Service March 24
  • 3/18/2024
Bob Tamasy: Refusing To Let Familiarity Breed Complacency
Bob Tamasy: Refusing To Let Familiarity Breed Complacency
  • 3/18/2024
Obituaries
Jessie Muriel Clinton
Jessie Muriel Clinton
  • 3/20/2024
June Krauth Smith
  • 3/20/2024
Mark Camp
Mark Camp
  • 3/20/2024