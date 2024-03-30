Tournament Postponed After Man Critically Injured In Shooting At East Brainerd Ball Fields

A baseball tournament has been postponed after a man was critically injured in a shooting at the ball fields at Batters Place Road in East Brainerd on Friday night.

Davonte Tramell Harris, 24, shot Chansler Williamson in the leg and chest, police said.

The victim was walking through a ball field parking lot when Harris got out of a car and shot Williamson. Harris then ran off into nearby woods.

Chattanooga Police officers responded at 9:36 p.m. to a person shot in the 8000 block of Batters Place Road. The incident was originally dispatched as shots fired, then quickly upgraded to a person shot.





During the calls to Hamilton County 911, it was reported that this incident was an active shooter incident. When officers arrived on scene, they quickly determined that it was not an active shooter and was an incident between the suspect and victim.





The officers located a 30-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.







Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.





CPD officers were able to determine the suspect was still in the area. The officers surrounded the nearby woods, then located and apprehended the suspect.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to investigate this incident.





The preliminary investigation revealed there was a prior interaction between the victim and Harris' girlfriend. After the interaction, the victim was walking through the parking lot when Harris got out of his vehicle and began shooting at Williamson.





The East Brainerd Youth Athletic Association had this post:

"This evening there was an unfortunate domestic violence incident unrelated to any baseball activities at EBYAA. Due to this event, we have decided to postpone the pre-season tournament to a future date.

"The safety and well-being of our kids and families is our first and foremost priority."

Harris was charged with attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and use of a gun during a felony.

