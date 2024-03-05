McVeagh, Anderson-Thompson, Garcia Ahead In Early Election Returns

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh was ahead of attorney Michelle Coffman in early returns to replace Judge Marie Williams in Circuit Court. It was 5,167 to 4,045.

Attorney Kisha Cheeks, sole Democratic candidate, had 3,440.

In the County School Board race for District 4 in the Democratic primary, Jackie Anderson-Thomas had 609 votes to 237 for Missy Crutchfield. No Republicans qualified. The seat had been held by Tiffanie Robinson.

Ed Garcia had 556 votes to 512 for Jodi Schaffer in the Republican primary for County School Board District 7. No Democrat qualified. Joe Wingate did not run again.

In County School Board District 10, Felice Hadden had 864. Democrat Angie Stone Jackson had 192. The two will meet in the general election. Faye Robinson did not run again.

Jill Black, the only County School Board incumbent to run again, had 209 votes in the Democratic primary for District 11. She will face Republican Sherrie Guinn Ford in the general election. Ms. Ford, who is retiring as administrative assistant to the School Board, had 249 votes.

Steve Slater, the choice of longtime School Board member Rhonda Thurman in District 1, had 1,066 votes. He will go against Democrat Tammy Barnes in the general election. She had 115 votes.

In District 2 County School Board, Republican Ben Daugherty had 727 votes. There is no Democratic opponent. Marco Perez did not run again.

Unopposed for new terms were Assessor of Property Marty Haynes, Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn and County Commissioner Ken Smith, who also serves on the City Council.