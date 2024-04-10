HCSO Deputy Locates Stolen Vehicle With ALPR

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy traveling northbound on Highway 153 at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday was notified of a potentially stolen vehicle by his in-car Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR). The deputy had just passed the vehicle located on the right-side shoulder of the roadway.After confirming the information with dispatch, the vehicle was found to be reported stolen out of Louisiana.The deputy located a man sleeping in the driver’s seat. Brook Mckenize Simpson (born 1989) was taken into custody for possession of the stolen vehicle. After running Simpson’s information, he was found to have numerous felony warrants confirmed out of Louisiana.“This incident is yet another positive example of how the HCSO is successfully utilizing technology to improve the efficiency of our law enforcement operations and deter criminal activity in Hamilton County.It is my vision for this agency to continue to lead the way in the utilization of technology-based practices as we seek to keep our community safe and provide the highest, most efficient level of services to the citizens we so proudly serve,” said Sheriff Austin Garrett.During a search of the vehicle, deputies located what appeared to be drug paraphernalia and other items that are suspected of being stolen.