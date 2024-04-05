Latest Headlines

Girl, 9, Wakes Up Father As Fire Races Through Citico Apartments

  • Friday, April 5, 2024
photo by CFD

A Chattanooga child and her father are safe after flames swept through their home early Friday morning.

At 5:41 a.m., Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies responded to the 1300 block of Citico Avenue at its intersection with North Holtzclaw Avenue for a residential structure fire with possible entrapment. A second alarm was called to bring additional CFD personnel to the scene.

Firefighters made a coordinated fire attack with search efforts and did not locate anyone inside the apartment. Officials on the scene soon learned that all of the occupants of the home were safe and had made it out of the burning structure.

Crews continued working until the fire was out, preventing it from spreading to three other adjoining units.

In this case, a nine-year-old girl woke up to the smell of smoke in the home and, when she spotted the fire, she placed a rag over her face and went to wake up her father. When she was overwhelmed by smoke, she ran out the front door and went to get help.

In the meantime, her father also woke up and realized their home was on fire and escaped. He initially thought his daughter was still inside when firefighters arrived, but everyone soon discovered that she had gone to a nearby family member’s residence seeking assistance.

Fire officials said, "Her bravery and resourcefulness in the face of danger are to be commended.

"The CFD urges every family to make sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes. Develop a home escape plan in the event of a fire and practice it together. Have a meeting place outside of your home like a tree, light post, or mailbox located a safe distance away. Remember to “get out and stay out” because toxic smoke and flames can spread very rapidly. Never go back inside a burning building."

Chattanooga police officers had helped warn and evacuate residents in the other apartments upon their arrival on Citico Avenue.

Power had to be pulled to the building so the American Red Cross is assisting all of the displaced residents from all four units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 9, Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 1, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Engine 6, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3, HCEMS, CPD, CFD Supply, and CFD Investigations responded, along with other second alarm companies.

Officials said, "Thanks to our mutual aid partners for providing coverage at our fire halls while our firefighters worked at this location. Green Shift personnel took over on the scene at shift change."

 

photo by CFD
Randy Smith: Don't Forget About Pat
TSSAA Legislative Council To Meet April 9th
Wiedmer: Could Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers Do For Women's Hoops What Bird And Magic Did For The Men's Game?
Corps Of Engineers Soliciting Bids For Final Chickamauga Lock Replacement Contract
Matt Hoppe Named Head Boys Basketball Coach At Boyd-Buchanan
2 Teenagers Arrested For Checking Vehicle Doors
Corps Of Engineers Soliciting Bids For Final Chickamauga Lock Replacement Contract
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is soliciting bids from contractors for the Approach Wall and Decommissioning Contract as part of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project ... more

2 Teenagers Arrested For Checking Vehicle Doors
Chattanooga Police were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the 1700 block of East 12th Street on April 5, at 12:47 a.m. The caller advised Hamilton County 911 they observed two teenagers ... more

Arrest Made In Vine Street Murder
Chattanooga Police have arrested 32-year-old Andre Johnson in connection with the murder of Cedric Dickens that occurred on March 26 in the 2500 block of Vine Street. During the course ... more

Lookout Mountain Incline Closes Monday To Get New Cable
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
Red Bank Seeking To Hire Chief Financial Officer
All State Legislative Delegation Members Have Election Opponents
Group Planning Campus For Homeless Veterans Rules Out McDonald Farm; Working With Rep. Fleischmann On Other Sites
Special Interest Over Our Kids In Red Bank
Jerry Summers: Ashamed
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For April 5
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
Accra, Ghana To Become Chattanooga's 8th And First African Sister City
Wiedmer: Could Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers Do For Women's Hoops What Bird And Magic Did For The Men's Game?
Randy Smith: Don't Forget About Pat
Vols Go Under The Lights For Second Spring Scrimmage
Knecht Wins Riley Wallace Award
#4 Vols Set To Tangle With Tigers Down On The Plains
Honoring The Sacrifice Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of American Heroes Dinner
Wit Meets Wisdom At Writers@Work Talks With Harrison Scott Key
Jerry Summers: Quick Pick Vs. Selected Numbers
Weekly Road Construction Report
In-Town Gallery Announces New Artist Sarah Feustle
Lee University To Host Chamber Music Showcase April 12
Southern Adventist University Presents Symphony Orchestra Concert April 21
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
UTC Symphony Orchestra To Perform Spring Concert April 21
Becky Buller Band Headlines 2nd Annual Benefit Concert For SCCF
Special Interest Over Our Kids In Red Bank
Jerry Summers: Ashamed
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For April 5
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe Set To Open Across From Northgate Mall
Easter At McLemore To Feature Special Dining, Easter Egg Hunt, Highland Calf, Lop Rabbit
Beer Board Gives Green Light To New Taco Mamacita At Hamilton Place
Walker County Chamber Of Commerce To Hold "Meet The Candidates" On April 23
Grand Jury True Bills
Officers Discover Cat Stuck In Car Engine - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
Tiffanie Robinson Named SVN Managing Director Of The Year
Real Estate Transfers For March 28-April 3
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At East Hamilton Middle School
Envirothon Competition Is April 11 At Chester Frost Park
Lee University Hosts Senior Art Exhibition
National Coalition Of 100 Black Women, Chattanooga Chapter, Inc. Hosts Its Sisterhood Symposium: Health Is Wealth
Erlanger And Tennessee Donor Services To Host Donor Remembrance Ceremony
Joscelyn Sroczynski Nmed VP Of Cardiovascular Services For Parkridge Health System
Good Old Days Museum In Soddy Daisy Reopens
John Shearer: An Architectural And Historical Look At 95-Year-Old Lookout Mountain Elementary
Bayonets And Belt Buckles: McDonald Farm
Spring Turkey Hunting Season Starts April 13
Southeast Conservation Corps Selects New Leadership
WaterWays Celebrates 20th Anniversary Helping Communities Take Care Of Their Water
10 Things To Love About Little Rock, Arkansas
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 44: Hollywood 2
Women's Army Corps Living History Encampment Set For April 27 And 28
Bob Tamasy: The Command That's Both Old And New
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Youth Ministry Presents A Musical Concert Fundraiser April 27
Middle Valley Church Of God Service, Sermon Titled 'I Thought He Was Gone'
Martha Jeannetta Coleman-Foster
Letisha Laurice Walls
Grady Rhoden
