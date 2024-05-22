Latest Headlines

Runoff Elections Set In Catoosa County; Hise Wins Judge Race

  • Wednesday, May 22, 2024

There will be a runoff election on June 18 for Catoosa County Commission Chair between Larry C. Black (I) and Steven M. Henry, and Catoosa County Commission District 3 between Vanita Hullander (I) and Richard Tharpe.

Melissa Gifford Hise won the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit's Superior Court judge post in voting Tuesday.

Ms. Hise defeated Ann Willard Fiddler 12,970 to 10,309 in voting in Dade, Catoosa and Walker counties.

Early voting for the Catoosa runoff will be June 10 - 14.

Tuesday’s General Primary results for these races are:

Commission Chair

Larry C. Black - 36.37%
Mickey E. Headrick - 3.87%
Steven M. Henry - 29.38%
Kay Helton Provonsha - 2.18%
Nick Ware - 26.59%

Commission District 3

Vanita C. Hullander - 46.66%
Richard Tharpe - 28.49%
Jimmy Gray - 22.46%

For Catoosa County Commission District 1, Jeff Long wins the Primary Election with 62.60% to Dennis M. Forster with 33.78%.

Total votes: 7,826, or 17.32% of registered voters.

To see final results for all Catoosa County races please visit:

https://results.enr.clarityelections.com/GA/Catoosa/121210/web.317647/#/summary?v=337901%2F

