Woman Wanted On Charges Of Impersonating A Nurse

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a woman who impersonated a nurse at a nursing home in Chattanooga.





Chattanooga Police responded on Dec. 30, at 12:48 p.m., to an impersonation call at a nursing home located in the 1000 block of North Runyan Drive.





When the officer arrived on scene, they were informed by the director of nursing that a recent new hire was impersonating a nurse. When reviewing the new hire's paperwork, they found she was using the nursing license of another person.





The preliminary investigation shows Alicia Brooks, 37, used the nursing license of another person in order to gain employment as a nurse at the facility.Alicia was not at the facility while the officers were there.





After the preliminary investigation, the officer obtained an arrest warrant charging Ms. Brooks with impersonation. CPD's Fugitive Unit was notified, and they worked to locate her.





CPD has been unable to locate Ms. Brooks and are asking for assistance from the community with locating her.





This information is preliminary and is subject to change as the investigation continues. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.