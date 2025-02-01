Pilot Of Helicopter That Collided With Jet Played Basketball At Sewanee

Latest Headlines

Rebecca Lobach at Sewanee
The pilot of the Black Hawk helicopter that collided with an American Airlines flight attended the University of the South, where she played basketball.

Capt. Rebecca Lobach, 28, was among over 60 people killed in the Wednesday night tragedy.

She had served as an aviation officer in the Army since July 2019 and had been awarded several medals and commendations.

The Durham, N.C., native afterward attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

She worked as a White House social aide during the Biden administration.

Since the collision, the FAA has shut down Army training use of the air space near Reagan Airport.

