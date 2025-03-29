Latest Headlines

Mocs Beach Volleyball Win Two On Senior Day

  • Saturday, March 29, 2025
photo by Gomocs.com/Ray Soldano
The Chattanooga beach volleyball team defended their home courts on Saturday in the Scenic City, as the Mocs fended off UT Martin and Tusculum in a pair of home matchups on UTC’s Senior Day.
 
The Mocs opened the day with a thrilling 3-2 victory against UT Martin, which now maintains Chattanooga’s position at the top of the Ohio Valley Conference standings. Later that same day, the Mocs celebrated Senior Day at the UTC Sports Complex and sent the four-woman senior class off with a bang by sweeping Tusculum 5-0 to extend Chattanooga’s win streak now up to six-straight wins.
 
“We’ve done a really good job going week-to-week and trying to figure out our identity as pairs and continuing to sharpen up a few things here and there,” head coach Darin Van Horn said.
“We had a big game against UT Martin where we were giving ourselves a chance to create some space in the conference standings and I’ve felt like they’ve been confident all week and have played really relaxed. A big part of that is in our senior leadership.
 
“To get to celebrate those seniors and what they’ve been able to do for this group in the long term over their careers, it’s great to see them be able to do this on their home court. That veteran leadership and that calmness that we have has shown. We’re happy to walk out of today with a big conference win as well as with a win that sent our seniors off in the right way.”
 
The Mocs will return to action on Saturday, April 5 when UTC heads to Martin for a rematch against their OVC counterpart, UT Martin. Chattanooga is set to take on the Skyhawks twice that day at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. ET. Only the first match will count towards the teams’ OVC records with the second match being considered as a “non-conference match”.
 
Chattanooga vs. UT Martin – W, 3-2
The drama ensued early against the respective one (UTC) and two (UTM) seeds of the OVC as the matches began with UT Martin pulling the first sets in their favor in front of UTC’s home crowd. The Sandy Mocs were able to bounce back, however, and continued to give the home crowd something to cheer for.
 
It was UTC’s Court 4 pairing Joy Courtright and Julia Lawrence that kicked off the day, dropping a rather intense first set to Dylan Mott and Ryan Rednour 24-22. Courtright and Lawrence stood firm and kept tensions low, pulling together back-to-back sets 21-16, 15-8 to ultimately give Chattanooga the first point of the day against their rivals.
 
The match was also a much taller task for UTC’s 4’s than usual, as Martin moved their No. 1 pairing of Mott and Rednour into the No. 4 position. Courtright and Lawrence were unfazed by the move, however, picking up a massive upset in the No. 4 slot that proved crucial in UTC’s eventual match win.
 
“I’ve played against both of those girls before in my years of playing here, so I knew their instincts and their favorite shots and communicated that to Julia,” Courtright said following the match. “We were able to lock in really early and find their weaknesses and we just stayed consistent and kept communicating. I think we played our game and more, and I’d even say we played better by having our families and our motivations here to cheer us on at home.”
 
Martin then responded back on Court 5 with their own Sydney Eckhardt and Reagan McGee downing UTC’s Sydney Jackwin and Ansley Gulledge in a back-and-forth contest. With a final score of 21-15, 16-21, 18-16, the match had returned to level pegging as the top three courts were set to get underway.
 
The Skyhawks then jumped ahead of the Mocs 2-1 after picking up a win on Court 3 over Paige Gallentine and Kit Gresham 21-19, 21-15. Now with only Courts 1 and 2 still playing, the Mocs would need to be perfect in order to secure the conference W.
 
The highly anticipated Court 1 pairings did not disappoint, with senior Neva Clark and her well-established accomplice Corina Vale providing the turning point in the match by squeaking out a 21-17 win over UT Martin’s Riley Rushing and Dylan Sulcer. Clark and Vale kept the Mocs’ hopes alive with a more comfortable 21-14 second set victory, putting the pressure of the match on Court 2.
 
Within seconds of Court 1 finishing, the UTC Sports Complex roared to life as the No. 2 duo of McKenna Faychak and Maddie Lecik saw the match-clinching point fall in favor of Chattanooga. Having already won the first set 24-22, Faychak and Lecik were able to secure a 21-18 win on Court 2, clinching a dramatic 3-2 result over UTC’s bitter rivals to now put the Mocs two games clear of the Skyhawks in the league standings.
 
1. Neva Clark/Corina Vale (UTC) def. Riley Rushing/Dylan Sulcer (UTM) 21-17, 21-14
2. McKenna Faychak/Maddie Lecik (UTC) – def. Olivia O'Keefe/Kayla Bryant (UTM) 24-22, 21-18
3. Jenna Vallee/Lauren Mariscal (UTM) def. Paige Gallentine/Kit Gresham (UTC) 21-19, 21-15
4. Joy Courtright/Julia Lawrence (UTC) – def. Dylan Mott/ Ryan Rednour (UTM) 22-24, 21-16, 15-8
5. Sydney Eckhardt/Reagan McGee (UTM) def. Ansley Gulledge/Sydney Jackwin (UTC) 21-15, 16-21, 18-16
 
Order of finish: 4, 5, 3, 1, 2
 
Chattanooga vs Tusculum – W, 5-0
Still riding high after the team’s success earlier against UT Martin, the Sandy Mocs walked into the later slate with smiles and a sense of ease versus Tusculum. Full of emotion and gratitude for the Senior Day celebration that took place prior to UTC’s match against the Pioneers, the Mocs sent their seniors off with a broom in hand as Chattanooga was able to secure a dominant 5-0 victory in the team’s final regular season match at home this year.
 
The first pairing to set the tonal shift against Tusculum was none other than Court 5’s Jackwin and Gulledge, who swept both of the sets versus the Pioneer’s Katie Murphy and Sofia Richmond with the same score of 21-13 to put Chattanooga up 1-0.
 
Continuing in descending order was Courtright and Lawrence of Court 4 who also reflected the 21-13 score in set one against Kyla Oppenhuis and Landry Tea, and finished the match wat a tighter 21-19 in the second to cap off their day a perfect 2-0 as a pair.
 
After a narrow loss earlier in the day, Gresham and Gallentine bounced back on Court 3 for the Mocs as a strong defensive showing by the pair helped them secure 21-12 and 21-11 set wins to clinch the match for UTC. Adding to the victories, UTC’s No. 2 duo of Faychak and Lecik saw a solid 21-17 result in their opening set before steamrolling their way to a 21-9 thrashing to close out their match.
 
Clark and Vale then provided the cherry on top of a stellar day at the UTC Sports Complex, running away with a 21-14, 21-17 win in the No. 1 position to break out the brooms once again as the Mocs ended up coming away with the 5-0 sweep over the Pioneers. For senior Neva Clark, she couldn’t have dreamed up a better way for her Senior Day to have gone.
 
“I’m so grateful for everyone here and the time I’ve had here and the things that I’ve accomplished here,” Clark said. “The memories I’ve made with all of the girls and with the coaches… to be able to enjoy and reflect on that today beside all of my other seniors just means the world to me. To have such a big crowd out here and for our families to be out here and for us to be able to get those two big wins, it just makes it all the more sweeter.”
 
1. Neva Clark/Corina Vale (UTC) def. Brynn Smith/Hannah Marsh (TUS) 21-14, 21-17
2. McKenna Faychak/Maddie Lecik (UTC) – def. Mia Johnson/Kassidy Mercado (TUS) 21-17, 21-9
3. Paige Gallentine/Kit Gresham (UTC) def. Ryann Gallagher/Morgan Willis (TUS) 21-12, 21-11
4. Joy Courtright/Julia Lawrence (UTC) – def. Kyla Oppenhuis/Landry Tea (TUS) 21-13, 21-19
5. Ansley Gulledge/Sydney Jackwin (UTC) def. Katie Murphy/Sofia Richmond (TUS) 21-13, 21-13
 
Order of finish: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1
Latest Headlines
Covenant Baseball Drops One-Run Loss At Belhaven
  • Sports
  • 3/29/2025
Mocs Softball Sweeps Mercer On The Road
  • Sports
  • 3/29/2025
Tennessee Headed For Elite 8 After Beating Kentucky On 3rd Try
  • Sports
  • 3/29/2025
Late Home Runs Power #1/1 Vols to Series Win Over Gamecocks
  • Sports
  • 3/29/2025
Lady Vols Fall To #5 Texas In NCAA Sweet 16, 67-59
  • Sports
  • 3/29/2025
Walker Valley Second At Pounder Classic
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/29/2025
Breaking News
Mocs Beach Volleyball Win Two On Senior Day
Mocs Beach Volleyball Win Two On Senior Day
  • 3/29/2025

The Chattanooga beach volleyball team defended their home courts on Saturday in the Scenic City, as the Mocs fended off UT Martin and Tusculum in a pair of home matchups on UTC’s Senior Day. ... more

East Ridge Making Up Large Shortfall To Expand Community Center
  • 3/29/2025

The city of East Ridge is expanding its community center. It received a Local Park and Recreation Fund grant from the state of Tennessee to make $1.2 million in improvements. The grant amount ... more

Home Being Built In Sale Creek Damaged By Fire Friday Night
Home Being Built In Sale Creek Damaged By Fire Friday Night
  • 3/29/2025

A new home in its final stages of construction succumbed to heavy fire damage in Sale Creek Friday night. A 911 call was made at 10 p.m. reporting a residential fire at 2080 Boat Hook ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/29/2025
Drowning Victim From Wednesday Is Identified
  • 3/28/2025
Georgia Resident Enters Best Interest Plea Of TennCare Fraud In Bradley County
  • 3/28/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/28/2025
Meigs County Man Arrested For Georgetown Arson
  • 3/27/2025
Opinion
Reminiscing Old UTC Basketball
  • 3/27/2025
Letter To The World - And Response (4)
  • 3/27/2025
Greenland Visit - The Better Option
  • 3/29/2025
Doctors' Day Reminds Us Of All That Physicians Do
  • 3/28/2025
Greenland
  • 3/28/2025
Sports
Lady Vols Fall To #5 Texas In NCAA Sweet 16, 67-59
  • 3/29/2025
Tennessee Headed For Elite 8 After Beating Kentucky On 3rd Try
  • 3/29/2025
Late Home Runs Power #1/1 Vols to Series Win Over Gamecocks
  • 3/29/2025
Mocs Softball Sweeps Mercer On The Road
  • 3/29/2025
Mocs To Face Loyola Chicago In NIT Semifinal Tuesday Night
  • 3/29/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About WUTC, James K. Polk, R.H. Hunt In Paris, And Businesses Coming And Going
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About WUTC, James K. Polk, R.H. Hunt In Paris, And Businesses Coming And Going
  • 3/28/2025
Profiles Of Valor: PFC Monica Lin Brown (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: PFC Monica Lin Brown (USA)
  • 3/29/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - George F. Milton, Jr.
Jerry Summers: Scopes - George F. Milton, Jr.
  • 3/28/2025
Free Movie Night At Tennessee Riverpark Is April 4
Free Movie Night At Tennessee Riverpark Is April 4
  • 3/28/2025
Titanium Christian Siriano Fashion Show For CADAS Is May 31
Titanium Christian Siriano Fashion Show For CADAS Is May 31
  • 3/28/2025
Entertainment
Road To Nightfall Returns April 3
Road To Nightfall Returns April 3
  • 3/28/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 3/28/2025
McLemore Resort Announces 2025 Songwriter's Series
McLemore Resort Announces 2025 Songwriter's Series
  • 3/28/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony To Present “Meditations And Alleluias”
Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony To Present “Meditations And Alleluias”
  • 3/28/2025
Opinion
Reminiscing Old UTC Basketball
  • 3/27/2025
Letter To The World - And Response (4)
  • 3/27/2025
Greenland Visit - The Better Option
  • 3/29/2025
Dining
East Ridge Getting Smoothie King, Jersey Mikes
  • 3/29/2025
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
Big Chicken Closes Hixson Location
  • 3/17/2025
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Wilmore Snack Sales
  • 3/13/2025
Business
Tennessee American Water President Addresses New ASCE Report Card, Urges More Investment In Critical Water Infrastructure
  • 3/28/2025
Unemployment In Tennessee Continues to Hold Steady
Unemployment In Tennessee Continues to Hold Steady
  • 3/27/2025
RISE Chattanooga Launches B.O.O.M. To Ignite Creative Entrepreneurship
  • 3/27/2025
Real Estate
1010 E. 3rd Medical Office Building Is Sold For $6.9 Million
  • 3/27/2025
Ellis Gardner: A Place For All - Honoring Fair Housing Month
  • 3/27/2025
Ellis Gardner: Director Spotlight - Steven Lamar
  • 3/20/2025
Student Scene
McCallie Students Advance After Success At Science And Engineering Fair
McCallie Students Advance After Success At Science And Engineering Fair
  • 3/27/2025
Student Art Exhibit Opening At Southern Adventist University Represents Disability And Chronic Illness
Student Art Exhibit Opening At Southern Adventist University Represents Disability And Chronic Illness
  • 3/27/2025
CSCC Announces Entrepreneurship Event - Student And Community Pitch Winners
CSCC Announces Entrepreneurship Event - Student And Community Pitch Winners
  • 3/27/2025
Living Well
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Expansion To Add New Signature Studio Assisted Living Apartments
Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton Expansion To Add New Signature Studio Assisted Living Apartments
  • 3/28/2025
Honorees Announced for 2025 Annual Doctors’ Day Salute
  • 3/28/2025
Chattanooga Rescue Mission Easter Banquet Set For April 20
  • 3/28/2025
Memories
City High Teacher Betsy Pearson Had Interesting Past
  • 3/23/2025
Lauren Colon Speaks At CAHA Meeting March 20 In New Location
  • 3/19/2025
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
The Day 10,000 Fans Turned Out For A Lookouts Game
  • 3/14/2025
Outdoors
Aircraft To Drop Oral Rabies Vaccine For Wildlife In Georgia
  • 3/27/2025
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
Dalton To Name Mill Line Trailhead For Paul Belk Saturday
  • 3/24/2025
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Back In The Fall
  • 3/21/2025
Travel
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Celebrates Opening Of Captain Larry L. Taylor Exhibit
  • 3/29/2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
Spring Festivals In The Greater Smokies Region 2025
  • 3/25/2025
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
Months After Rescue From Catastrophic Drought, 200+ Critically Endangered Laurel Dace Return To The Wild
  • 3/24/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Determining To "Choose Your Hard" With Wisdom
Bob Tamasy: Determining To "Choose Your Hard" With Wisdom
  • 3/27/2025
Holy Week Events At St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church
  • 3/26/2025
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
46th Annual Chattanooga Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast Is May 20
  • 3/24/2025
Obituaries
James Rodney Hall
James Rodney Hall
  • 3/29/2025
Doris B. Bradley
Doris B. Bradley
  • 3/29/2025
Leonor Sermonia Soriano
Leonor Sermonia Soriano
  • 3/29/2025
Government
2025 “Spring CLEAN” Will Focus On Lakeshore Park, Hamilton St. Areas
  • 3/28/2025
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 3/28/2025
Driver Arrested For Reckless Driving - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 3/28/2025