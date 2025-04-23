Man Convicted In Chris Wright Murder Could Get Up To 60 Years On One Count, 30 On Another

The man convicted in the downtown murder of businessman Chris Wright could face up to 60 years in prison on one conviction and up to 30 years on another.

Darryl T. Roberts, 59, is due to be sentenced by Crimnal Court Judge Boyd Patterson after his conviction for second-degree murder and a felon in possession of a weapon.

Judge Patterson will decide whether Roberts is sentenced as a Range 2 Offender or Range 3.

On Range 2, he would be facing from 25-40 years for the second-degree murder.At Range 3 it would be 40-60 years.

On Range 2, he would be facing from 12-20 years for the felon in possession. At Range 3 it would be 20-30 years.

He would not be in Range 1 because of his extensive criminal record.

The Legislature passed the Chris Wright Law that is meant to tighten up on offenders with multiple misdemeanor convictions. After five misdemeanor convictions, criminals can be charged with an E felony for their sixth offense under the law.

Chris Wright was shot in the forehead at close range by Roberts in front of the Patten Towers on Sept. 28, 2023.