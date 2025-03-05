Final Contract In Sight For Chickamauga Lock Expansion Project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District hosted a pre-proposal site visit on Tuesday, providing potential contractors with a detailed look at the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project prior to bidding on the final contract to complete the new lock.



Approximately 75 contractors and subcontractors attended the event to gain a comprehensive understanding of the project site and contract requirements.



The event began with a briefing by Project Manager Joe Cotton, Contract Specialist Andrew Roth and Engineering Manager Philip Evans, who provided an overview of the scope, objectives, and key elements of the upcoming contract.



“The Chickamauga Lock and Dam played a huge role over the last 85 years in making the city of Chattanooga what it is today,” said Mr. Cotton. “This new lock is the next Corps of Engineers lock to be commissioned in the country, and the contractor selected will have the opportunity to be a part of this historic project.”



Following the briefing, attendees were divided into three groups, each led by USACE team members working at the project. The groups rotated through different areas of the project site ensuring all participants had the opportunity to view critical areas of the project and ask questions.



Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project Manager-Forward Cayce Grall emphasized the importance of the event in helping contractors develop accurate and competitive proposals.



“The goal of this site visit was to provide potential contractors the opportunity to physically assess the project site, gaining direct insight into site conditions, potential challenges, and existing structures,” he said. “This helps them create a more accurate and competitive proposal by fully understanding the scope of work and any unique requirements. Additionally, it allowed for the attending contractors to network with each other.”



The pre-proposal site visit attracted professionals from various engineering and construction disciplines, including expertise in concrete, equipment, materials, electrical, steel fabrication, utilities, demolition, plumbing, marine construction, and diving.



“I believe today was a success,” said Mr. Grall. “We had a strong turnout and received great questions. The contractors who attended gained a better understanding of the project site and the contract, and they were able to see where their company potentially fits in.”



With the site visit complete, the next step for prospective offerors is to submit their proposals for the contract, due by April 7.

USACE hopes that the insights gained from the event will contribute to a range of competitive proposals for the project, it was stated.

Officials said, "The Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project is a vital infrastructure improvement aimed at replacing the aging and deteriorating Chickamauga Lock on the Tennessee River. The existing lock, originally completed in 1940, has experienced significant concrete growth issues due to alkali-silica reaction, which has led to operational challenges and increased maintenance costs. The new 110-foot by 600-foot lock, once complete, will enhance the efficiency and reliability of river navigation, ensuring continued support for commercial and recreational vessel traffic in the region."

