Latest Headlines

Man With Multiple Warrants Leads Deputies On Chase

  • Friday, March 7, 2025

A man with multiple warrants on Friday afternoon led deputies on a chase.

At approximately 2 p.m., deputies attempted a traffic stop on a black Ford Fusion traveling south on Hixson Pike. When the driver refused to stop, a short vehicle pursuit ensued that would eventually conclude near the 8900 block of Peach Street where the driver fled the vehicle on foot.

Deputies pursued the suspect behind a residence into the woods. Deputies gave verbal commands to the suspect to stop, however they were not followed. The suspect was tazed to gain compliance and taken safely into custody.

The suspect, later identified as Thomas Jones, was arrested, and taken to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center where he is being charged with the following:

  • Felony evading arrest
  • Resisting arrest
  • Seatbelt violation
  • Light Law violation

Thomas Jones was also found to have nine active warrants from Hamilton County General Sessions Court and Criminal Court for the following:

  • Aggravated Assault (Hamilton County Criminal Court)
  • Theft of Property – Felony (Hamilton County Criminal Court
  • Violation of Driver’s License Law (Hamilton County Sessions Court)
  • Aggravated Assault (Hamilton County Sessions Court)
  • Aggravated Burglary (Hamilton County Sessions Court)
  • Vandalism (Hamilton County Sessions Court)
  • Domestic Assault (Hamilton County Sessions Court)
  • Theft of Property (Hamilton County Sessions Court)
  • False Imprisonment (Hamilton County Sessions Court)

Jones was also found to have several open warrants through the city of Soddy Daisy.

 

 

Latest Headlines
Man With Multiple Warrants Leads Deputies On Chase
Man With Multiple Warrants Leads Deputies On Chase
  • Breaking News
  • 3/7/2025
City Paving And Resurfacing Schedule
  • Government
  • 3/7/2025
Covenant Baseball Loses By Two Runs At Emory
  • Sports
  • 3/7/2025
Covenant Softball Wins Doubleheader Over Brevard
  • Sports
  • 3/7/2025
UTC Tennis Wins 5-2 Over UAH
  • Sports
  • 3/7/2025
Bradley Rallies To Beat Baylor, 5-4
  • Prep Sports
  • 3/7/2025
Breaking News
Man With Multiple Warrants Leads Deputies On Chase
Man With Multiple Warrants Leads Deputies On Chase
  • 3/7/2025

A man with multiple warrants on Friday afternoon led deputies on a chase. At approximately 2 p.m., deputies attempted a traffic stop on a black Ford Fusion traveling south on Hixson Pike. ... more

Colton Moore Bill Passes Senate Passage Of Anti-Gun Control Bill
  • 3/7/2025

Senator Colton Moore (R–Trenton) released the following statement regarding the Senate’s passage of his legislation, Senate Bill 163 : “The Georgia Senate has just landed a blow against the ... more

Woman Arrested For Feb. 28th Shooting On Manor Road
Woman Arrested For Feb. 28th Shooting On Manor Road
  • 3/7/2025

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested Shamieka Hart, 35, after a person was shot in the 3900 block of Manor Road. Ms. Hart is charged with aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, ... more

Breaking News
Fire Destroys Home In Dallas Bay
Fire Destroys Home In Dallas Bay
  • 3/7/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 3/7/2025
Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On I-75 In Hamilton County
  • 3/6/2025
Governor Lee Says 2 AI Tools Tied To Chinese Communists Are Banned From State Platforms
  • 3/6/2025
State Supreme Court Issues Ruling In Marion County Road Rage Case
  • 3/6/2025
Opinion
Pat Bradbury Believed In Downtown Chattanooga
Pat Bradbury Believed In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 3/7/2025
Blackburn For Governor
  • 3/6/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update March 7
  • 3/7/2025
Jerry Summers: Casteel's Mayoral Questions
Jerry Summers: Casteel's Mayoral Questions
  • 3/7/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 7
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For March 7
  • 3/7/2025
Sports
UTC Women Advance To SoCon Championship With 63-55 Semifinals Win
  • 3/7/2025
Finley Stadium Announces Chattanooga FC's Home Opener March 15
Finley Stadium Announces Chattanooga FC's Home Opener March 15
  • 3/7/2025
Paul Payne: Mocs Overcame Early Stumbles To Produce Magical Season
Paul Payne: Mocs Overcame Early Stumbles To Produce Magical Season
  • 3/6/2025
UT, UTC Basketball, Baseball, Softball On TV
  • 3/7/2025
#18/17 Lady Vols Fall To Vanderbilt, 84-76
  • 3/6/2025
Happenings
Runway Remix Thrifted Fashion Show Returns To The Scenic City April 11
Runway Remix Thrifted Fashion Show Returns To The Scenic City April 11
  • 3/7/2025
Profiles Of Valor: The 442nd Infantry Regiment
Profiles Of Valor: The 442nd Infantry Regiment
  • 3/7/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Dissenting Justice Colin P. McKinney
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Dissenting Justice Colin P. McKinney
  • 3/7/2025
Suncatchers DIY At TN Riverpark Set For March 17
Suncatchers DIY At TN Riverpark Set For March 17
  • 3/7/2025
Move & Mingle: Student And Teacher Appreciation Night Is March 19
  • 3/6/2025
Entertainment
Michael W. Smith Promises "Unforgettable Night" At Walker Theatre Sunday
Michael W. Smith Promises "Unforgettable Night" At Walker Theatre Sunday
  • 3/7/2025
PODCAST: Boomer Time with Nancy Cogar - The Consequences Of Conservatorships
  • 3/7/2025
Tivoli Gets $1 Million Gift From BlueCross; Main Stage Named For Insuror
Tivoli Gets $1 Million Gift From BlueCross; Main Stage Named For Insuror
  • 3/6/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 3/24/2025
Nick Wilkinson: Hamilton Is "Biggest Show We've Ever Done"
  • 3/6/2025
Opinion
Pat Bradbury Believed In Downtown Chattanooga
Pat Bradbury Believed In Downtown Chattanooga
  • 3/7/2025
Blackburn For Governor
  • 3/6/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update March 7
  • 3/7/2025
Dining
The Woodshop In St. Elmo Adding Pick-Up Food
  • 3/6/2025
Daniel Starkey Now Has Sole Ownership Of Attack Of The Tatsu At The Tomorrow Building
  • 3/6/2025
Monteagle Meal Prep And Catering Transitions To Mountain Top Restaurant & Catering
Monteagle Meal Prep And Catering Transitions To Mountain Top Restaurant & Catering
  • 3/4/2025
Business
Chattanooga Corporate Attorney Facing Walmart Shoplifting Charge
Chattanooga Corporate Attorney Facing Walmart Shoplifting Charge
  • 3/7/2025
Tennessee's Unemployment Holds Steady At The Start Of 2025
  • 3/6/2025
TVA Requests Proposals For Battery Storage At Kingston Energy Complex
  • 3/7/2025
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Annual "Women Build" Bruch April 25
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga To Host Annual "Women Build" Bruch April 25
  • 3/7/2025
Catoosa County Seeks Public Input To Plan Community’s Future
Catoosa County Seeks Public Input To Plan Community’s Future
  • 3/7/2025
AGC East Tennessee Celebrates Women In Construction Week, Honoring Industry Trailblazers
AGC East Tennessee Celebrates Women In Construction Week, Honoring Industry Trailblazers
  • 3/6/2025
Student Scene
Skyuka Hall Has Success At Youth In Government
Skyuka Hall Has Success At Youth In Government
  • 3/7/2025
Parent Night At Cleveland State
Parent Night At Cleveland State
  • 3/7/2025
Bryan College Expands Education Program With 2 New Degrees
  • 3/6/2025
Living Well
Volunteers In Medicine Marking Its 20th Year Of Providing Free Medical Care
Volunteers In Medicine Marking Its 20th Year Of Providing Free Medical Care
  • 3/7/2025
CHI Memorial Awards Grants To 3 Local Nonprofits
CHI Memorial Awards Grants To 3 Local Nonprofits
  • 3/6/2025
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
  • 3/6/2025
Memories
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
New State Historical Marker Unveiling Set For Chickamauga Mound Off Amnicola Highway March 8
  • 3/6/2025
Preserve Chattanooga Announces 50th Anniversary Events
  • 2/28/2025
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
John Shearer: UTC’s Molly Copeland Enjoyed Archiving Sandy Sandlin’s Lookouts Photo Collection
  • 2/27/2025
Outdoors
Tennessee RiverLine Announces 2024 Award Recipients At 6th Annual Summit
  • 3/6/2025
Tennessee House Passes Bill To Protect New And Existing State Natural Areas
Tennessee House Passes Bill To Protect New And Existing State Natural Areas
  • 3/5/2025
Lookout Mountain Conservancy Hosts Boulderfest 2025: Uncovering The Best Competition In The Region
  • 3/4/2025
Travel
AAA's 4-Diamond Designation Awarded To Cloudland At McLemore Resort
  • 3/3/2025
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
5 Things To Be Excited About At The Tennessee Aquarium This Spring
  • 2/25/2025
Tennessee State Parks Have $1.9 Billion Impact On State Economy According To Analysis
  • 2/18/2025
Church
The Premiers To Reunite At Red Back Hymnal Singing
The Premiers To Reunite At Red Back Hymnal Singing
  • 3/7/2025
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Its 189th Anniversary And Homecoming
  • 3/7/2025
Bob Tamasy: We Don't Have To Justify Being Justified
Bob Tamasy: We Don't Have To Justify Being Justified
  • 3/6/2025
Obituaries
Martha Ann Wash
Martha Ann Wash
  • 3/7/2025
Vickie Gates
Vickie Gates
  • 3/7/2025
Clyde David Lark
  • 3/7/2025
Government
Chattanooga Police Department Hosts 2024 Annual Awards Ceremony
Chattanooga Police Department Hosts 2024 Annual Awards Ceremony
  • 3/7/2025
City Paving And Resurfacing Schedule
  • 3/7/2025
TDOSHS Announces What Tennesseans Need To Know Before May 7 REAL ID Implementation Deadline
  • 3/7/2025