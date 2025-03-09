Man Wanted On Child Sexual Exploitation Charges Is Taken Into Custody

A man wanted on charges of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor was taken into custody on Sunday morning.

The Sheriff's Office said at 9:15 a.m., deputies stopped Adam Morgan in the 900 block of Kennington Hills Drive where he was arrested without incident.

Deputies and detectives have been attempting to apprehend him since a Hamilton County Grand Jury issued a 21-count indictment.

Charges include 10 counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct, 10 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and on count of sexual exploitation of a minor.