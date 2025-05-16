Latest Headlines

Truck Driver Charged In I-75 Wreck At East Ridge Makes Bond

  • Friday, May 16, 2025
A tractor trailer driver who is charged in connection with two deaths and several serious injuries on I-75 in East Ridge has made bond.

Joseph Antoinier was released after posting a $165,000 bond at East Ridge Court.

His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 8 at 4 p.m. in East Ridge Court.

Police responded at 5:20 p.m. Sunday to the crash with entrapment near the Tennessee Welcome Center.

Upon arrival, police observed a major collision involving six passenger vehicles and one semi-truck.
Police said there was "significant damage across all involved vehicles."

A white Jeep and a white Ford pickup truck were fully engulfed in flames. The drivers of both those vehicles were dead at the scene.

Fire personnel extricated three other occupants from the white Jeep: a woman with facial lacerations, her seven year old daughter, with burns to her leg, and an 18-month-old child with severe burn injuries. All three were transported to Erlanger Hospital.

In all, eight persons were transported to area hospitals.

Police said witnesses reported that the semi-truck had been driving erratically prior to the collision, swerving between lanes and exhibiting reckless behavior.

Police said video footage from the scene confirmed that the semi-truck was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to brake as traffic slowed, resulting in a chain-reaction crash.
Lookout Mountain, Ga. City Auditor Paul Mr. Johnson indicated the city had asked him to provide input regarding the Sewer Fund. The Sewer Fund is separate from the General Fund and has to stand ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALBERCHT,CANDICE ... more

Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday that the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) received more than 33,000 applications for Education Freedom Scholarships (EFS) within hours of the program's ... more

