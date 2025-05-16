Dr. Lori Mann Bruce Approved As Next Chancellor Of UTC

Dr. Lori Mann Bruce has been named the next chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga following board approval during a special meeting of the UT Board of Trustees today.

Her appointment, recommended by UT System President Randy Boyd, becomes effective June 30.

Dr. Bruce, who will become the 19th leader in University history, currently serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Tennessee Technological University. In that role, she oversees all academic operations and leads research and strategic planning efforts for more than 10,000 students across eight academic colleges.

Under her leadership, Tennessee Tech achieved a perfect academic program quality score from the state—an accomplishment unmatched in over four decades. She led the development and launch of multiple new academic programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. levels, each aligning with statewide and regional workforce needs.

Dr. Bruce spearheaded efforts to increase annual research funding from $16 million to more than $46 million, with projections to be even higher for 2025. Her tenure included more than $350 million in campus infrastructure improvements—from new science and engineering facilities to major building renovations. In addition, she launched the Center for Advancing Faculty Excellence and implemented a campuswide compensation study that raised salaries across faculty and staff ranks.

“I was deeply honored and humbled to be recommended by President Boyd to serve as the next chancellor of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga,” Dr. Bruce said. “UTC is a dynamic institution with a proud tradition of academic excellence, innovation and community engagement. I look forward to working collaboratively with faculty, staff, students and the greater Chattanooga community to build on this strong foundation and lead UTC into its next chapter of growth and opportunity.”

The selection of Dr. Bruce followed a national search guided by UT Martin Chancellor Yancy Freeman. The committee was comprised of UTC faculty, staff, students and community representatives.

Finalists participated in campus visits and public forums in April, during which Dr. Bruce spoke about the importance of mission-driven leadership. She emphasized the health and well-being of students, and her vision for advancing UTC’s impact on individuals, communities and inclusive excellence.

“One of the most important responsibilities I have as president is hiring outstanding people to lead our campuses and institutes,” President Boyd said. “Lori is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader with a strong track record of academic excellence, innovation and a deep commitment to student success. I believe she will be a transformative leader for UTC and the greater Chattanooga community.”

Dr. Bruce is no stranger to Tennessee. She grew up on a working farm in Lincoln County, about 90 minutes west of Chattanooga. Her early life experiences shaped her values of hard work, service and education, especially after her mother enrolled in college while raising children—a decision that left a lasting impression on Bruce.

“Neither of my parents had the opportunity to go to college when they graduated high school,” she recalled, “so when I was young, they stressed the importance of education and the belief that a university education could help you become whatever you wanted to be in life. When I was a teenager, my mother earned her bachelor’s degree—and I saw firsthand how her education broadened her perspectives of the world and allowed her to have a much more personally fulfilling and higher-paying job. Education just opens so many doors of opportunity.”

Dr. Bruce’s higher education career spans nearly three decades and includes extensive academic and administrative experience. Prior to Tennessee Tech, she served as associate vice president for academic affairs and dean of the Graduate School at Mississippi State University. She also held appointments as Giles distinguished professor of electrical and computer engineering, associate dean for research and graduate studies in the Bagley College of Engineering, executive director of the High Performance Computing Collaboratory and interim director of the Raspet Flight Research Laboratory.

During her time as a faculty member, Dr. Bruce personally led research projects that were funded at more than $20 million by federal and industry partners, resulting in over 150 peer-reviewed scholarly publications, cited more than 6,000 times.

Dr. Bruce earned a Ph.D. and a bachelor’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. She also completed graduate coursework in biomedical engineering through the Georgia Tech/Emory Medical School joint program.

“I will ensure that student success is at the heart of everything we do—from ensuring access and support to helping students graduate career-ready and equipped to make meaningful contributions in a rapidly evolving workforce,” Dr. Bruce said. “We will also continue to strengthen UTC’s role as a regional leader leveraging the expertise of our faculty to drive research, innovation and economic development across the greater Chattanooga region and beyond.”

UTC Interim Chancellor Robert Dooley, who has served in the role since Jan. 1, praised Dr. Bruce’s appointment.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Bruce to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga,” Chancellor Dooley said. “Her background and exceptional leadership experience in higher education make her the right chancellor to move UTC forward. I look forward to welcoming her to Chattanooga and supporting her as she transitions to UTC. This is an exciting moment for our campus and I am confident in the future ahead.”



Here is what university leaders, elected officials and community members are saying about her appointment:

Randy Boyd – President of the University of Tennessee System

“One of the most important responsibilities I have as president is hiring outstanding people to lead our campuses and institutes. Lori is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader with a strong track record of academic excellence, innovation and a deep commitment to student success. I believe she will be a transformative leader for UTC and the greater Chattanooga community.”

Bo Watson (UTC ’83) – Tennessee State Senator District 11

“As a proud 1983 graduate of The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Lori Bruce as our new Chancellor. With a strong background in academic leadership, research growth and program development, she brings valuable experience that will serve UTC well in the years ahead. I look forward to the innovation and vision she will bring to our campus and our community. Welcome to Chattanooga, Chancellor Bruce. Go Mocs!”

Todd Gardenhire (UTC ’72) – Tennessee State Senator District 10

“I’d like to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Lori Bruce. As the new chancellor of UTC, her leadership will advance the university to the next level, which will have a positive impact on the community. I look forward to working with her and wish her success.”

Dr. Robert Dooley (UTC ’83, ‘91) – Interim Chancellor of UTC

“I am thrilled that President Randy Boyd has recommended Dr. Lori Mann Bruce as the next chancellor of UT-Chattanooga. Dr. Bruce’s background and exceptional leadership experience in higher education make her the right chancellor to move UTC forward. I look forward to welcoming her to Chattanooga and supporting her as she transitions to UTC.

Dr. Phil Oldham – Current President of Tennessee Tech and former Provost at UTC

“Lori has been an exceptional leader, collaborator, and visionary at Tennessee Tech. Her commitment to academic excellence, research growth, and faculty advancement has left a lasting mark on our university. While we will deeply miss her leadership, we are thrilled to see her take on this historic role as Chancellor at UTC. On behalf of the entire Tennessee Tech community, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for her continued success.”

Dr. Yancy Freeman (UTC ‘92, ’98, ’18) – Current UT Martin Chancellor, Search Committee Chair and Former Vice Chancellor at UTC

“Dr. Bruce emerged from a highly qualified candidate field as the right person to lead UT Chattanooga. She will clearly place students first in any decisions that she and her leadership team make as the university moves forward. Dr. Bruce has the vision and the energy to keep UT Chattanooga on its upward trajectory as a primary campus in the UT System.”

Dr. Donde Plowman – University of Tennessee at Knoxville Chancellor

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Bruce to the UT System and to our team of chancellors. Dr. Bruce’s experience in helping students achieve success as a leader in Tennessee will be invaluable as we all work together to benefit our state and the people of Tennessee.”

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly

“I want to congratulate the UT System and President Randy Boyd on an inspired choice to lead UTC in Dr. Lori Mann Bruce. There are great students, faculty and staff at UTC and I know given her background and success at Tennessee Tech, Dr. Bruce will hit the ground running. I want to partner with Dr. Bruce to champion UTC and ensure it receives the resources it needs to be a great university, especially when it comes to research. There are no great cities without great universities, and the Chattanooga region and state of Tennessee would benefit greatly from UTC continuing its strong momentum and reaching its full potential.”

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp

“UTC is a vital part of our community’s success. Its impact reaches far beyond the classroom. A strong partnership between Hamilton County and the university is key to preparing students for meaningful careers, strengthening our workforce, and supporting the long-term growth of our region. We look forward to working with Dr. Bruce to advance these priorities.”

Ken Jones (UTC ’17, ’19) – Search Committee Member and President of the UT Alumni Board

“I was truly inspired by Dr. Bruce’s vision during her recent interview, where she emphasized making UTC a student-centered, community-connected institution. As President of the UTC Alumni Board, I wholeheartedly share that vision. Our Alumni Association remains committed to engaging our alumni base to build strong, lasting connections with campus and support our students. By collaborating with Dr. Bruce, the UTC campus, Chattanooga community, and our alumni, we can collectively enhance the student experience and strengthen UTC’s reputation as a leading public university rooted in student success and community engagement.”