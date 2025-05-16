Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ALBERCHT,CANDICE MARIE

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest:

40 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BONDS,QUINTON LAMAR

4512 ROGERS ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



COLLINS,DEMONTRA QUINTEZ

2423 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE



ELLISON,KEVIN LAMONT

4614 BONNIE WAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)



GOINS,CHRISTOPHER LYNN

2110 ALLEN STREET ,

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

FELONY EVADING ARREST



GUPTILL,MYLES WADE

164 JENKINS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING***MUST APPEAR***



HARRINGTON,CHRISTIAN BRENDEN M

8024 BIRCH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE



HENNINGER,DUSTIN WAYNE

2520 CARROLL AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HERR,ELLIE M

805 CANAL ST APT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HICKEY,JUSTIN ALLEN

14152 MOUNT ANNIE CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BONDS, QUINTON LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 09/20/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) COLLINS, DEMONTRA QUINTEZ

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/22/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL HOMICIDE ELLISON, KEVIN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 10/17/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA) GOINS, CHRISTOPHER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/20/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

FELONY EVADING ARREST HARRINGTON, CHRISTIAN BRENDEN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/24/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE HENNINGER, DUSTIN WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/02/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HERR, ELLIE M

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HICKEY, JUSTIN ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/13/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HINDMAN, ALEXIS NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 04/08/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HUGHES, SIANA ABRIL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/17/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JONES, EVE SEDAMA

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 07/28/1958

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS KINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/10/1990

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

FEDERAL HOLD KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MARTIN, GABRIELLE JUNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/09/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY MCINTOSH, KEVIN KAREEM

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/27/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MENDEZ DEL-CID, ASHLY VIRIDIANA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/16/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT ORR, SERETA S

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/10/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD OSEAHUMEN, EROMOSE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/06/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, ZACHERY SETH

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/20/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PITTMAN, JANEA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/19/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/23/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS ROGERS, ANTWON LYNDELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 03/24/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAILES, CALVIN LEON

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/08/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT SANCHEZ, JONATHAN BRICE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/14/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SILLEMON, ROMMEL EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 08/22/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

OR MANUFACTURING)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSHINDMAN,ALEXIS NICOLE8469 GRACIE MAC LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYHUGHES,SIANA ABRIL2583 VANS DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTJOHNSON,TONY RAY3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37820Age at Arrest:56 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)JONES,EVE SEDAMA1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:66 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSKINAMORE,KENDRICK TREMAIN2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Federal MarshallCharges:FEDERAL HOLDKING,BRICARA SHAQUELL2611 E 19TH ST Chattanooga, 374045419Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARLONGWITH,BRADLEY ALAN619 BUTTERNUT WAY NEW MARKET, 37820Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMARTIN,GABRIELLE JUNIQUE1101 OVERLOOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORAGGRAVATED BURGLARYMCINTOSH,KEVIN KAREEM7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMENDEZ DEL-CID,ASHLY VIRIDIANA210 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTORR,SERETA S7027 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDOSEAHUMEN,EROMOSE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:PARKER,ZACHERY SETH3380 FOSTERS MILL RD CAVE SPRINGS, 30124Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:PITTMAN,JANEA NICOLE2734 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTYQUINN,DEREK1067 FRIENDSHIP ROAD CHICAMAUGA, 30742Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTYRIDGE,KATELYN DENISE1695 FINEOUT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSRIVAS,ANGEL IVAN4610 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:41 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEROGERS,ANTWON LYNDELL2016 EAST 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:SAILES,CALVIN LEON5201 WOODLANDCIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:20 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTSANCHEZ,JONATHAN BRICE910 BRENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:SILLEMON,ROMMEL EDWARD1216 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:57 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SLOCUM,MONTELS DEWON81 WALLACEVILLE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:East Ridge



