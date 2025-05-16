Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ALBERCHT,CANDICE MARIE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BONDS,QUINTON LAMAR
4512 ROGERS ROAD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
COLLINS,DEMONTRA QUINTEZ
2423 LEANN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ELLISON,KEVIN LAMONT
4614 BONNIE WAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
GOINS,CHRISTOPHER LYNN
2110 ALLEN STREET ,
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
FELONY EVADING ARREST
GUPTILL,MYLES WADE
164 JENKINS ROAD CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING***MUST APPEAR***
HARRINGTON,CHRISTIAN BRENDEN M
8024 BIRCH DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
HENNINGER,DUSTIN WAYNE
2520 CARROLL AVE SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
HERR,ELLIE M
805 CANAL ST APT 311 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HICKEY,JUSTIN ALLEN
14152 MOUNT ANNIE CHURCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HINDMAN,ALEXIS NICOLE
8469 GRACIE MAC LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HUGHES,SIANA ABRIL
2583 VANS DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JOHNSON,TONY RAY
3104 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37820
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)
JONES,EVE SEDAMA
1201 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
66 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
KINAMORE,KENDRICK TREMAIN
2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Federal Marshall
Charges:
FEDERAL HOLD
KING,BRICARA SHAQUELL
2611 E 19TH ST Chattanooga, 374045419
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LONGWITH,BRADLEY ALAN
619 BUTTERNUT WAY NEW MARKET, 37820
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MARTIN,GABRIELLE JUNIQUE
1101 OVERLOOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
MCINTOSH,KEVIN KAREEM
7604 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MENDEZ DEL-CID,ASHLY VIRIDIANA
210 SPRING CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ORR,SERETA S
7027 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
OSEAHUMEN,EROMOSE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PARKER,ZACHERY SETH
3380 FOSTERS MILL RD CAVE SPRINGS, 30124
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PITTMAN,JANEA NICOLE
2734 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
QUINN,DEREK
1067 FRIENDSHIP ROAD CHICAMAUGA, 30742
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RIDGE,KATELYN DENISE
1695 FINEOUT DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RIVAS,ANGEL IVAN
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
ROGERS,ANTWON LYNDELL
2016 EAST 20TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SAILES,CALVIN LEON
5201 WOODLANDCIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SANCHEZ,JONATHAN BRICE
910 BRENWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
SILLEMON,ROMMEL EDWARD
1216 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SLOCUM,MONTELS DEWON
81 WALLACEVILLE ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
