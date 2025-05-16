Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, May 16, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:
BONDS, QUINTON LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 09/20/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
COLLINS, DEMONTRA QUINTEZ
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/22/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ELLISON, KEVIN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 10/17/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
GOINS, CHRISTOPHER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/20/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
HARRINGTON, CHRISTIAN BRENDEN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE
HENNINGER, DUSTIN WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/02/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HERR, ELLIE M
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HICKEY, JUSTIN ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HINDMAN, ALEXIS NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/08/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HUGHES, SIANA ABRIL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/17/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JONES, EVE SEDAMA
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 07/28/1958
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
KINAMORE, KENDRICK TREMAIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/10/1990
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FEDERAL HOLD
KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/25/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MARTIN, GABRIELLE JUNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/09/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
MCINTOSH, KEVIN KAREEM
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/27/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MENDEZ DEL-CID, ASHLY VIRIDIANA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ORR, SERETA S
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/10/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
OSEAHUMEN, EROMOSE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/06/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARKER, ZACHERY SETH
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 02/20/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PITTMAN, JANEA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/19/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RIDGE, KATELYN DENISE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
ROGERS, ANTWON LYNDELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 03/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAILES, CALVIN LEON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/08/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
SANCHEZ, JONATHAN BRICE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/14/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SILLEMON, ROMMEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 08/22/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/15/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



