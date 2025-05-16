Lookout Mountain, Ga. To Have A 30 Percent Sewer Rate Increase

Lookout Mountain, Ga. City Auditor Paul Mr. Johnson indicated the city had asked him to provide input regarding the Sewer Fund. The Sewer Fund is separate from the General Fund and has to stand on its own. Mr. Johnson informed the council the good news is that last year’s rate increase has ensured the sewer department is currently operating within budget, and the Sewer Fund is projected to have income of $29,000 during the next fiscal year. But this projection does not consider substantial increases in expenses that are certain to occur and new debt service obligations the city will have for the rehabilitation of the existing pump station. As a result, Sewer Fund revenue needs to be increased significantly, and a rate increase is necessary.

The city is borrowing money from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority to fund the pump station renovation, and Vice Mayor Arch Willingham agreed to serve as the designated signor on the loan agreement.

Ultimately, after much discussion, the councilmembers voted unanimously in favor of a 30 percent sewer increase beginning July 1. Mr. Johnson commended the Council for taking this action.

Regarding the Sewer Advisory Board, Wes Hasden said the pump station renovation project is on schedule and should be completed within one year after breaking ground.

Mr. Johnson also gave a quarterly financial overview. He confirmed that the financials are performing up to expectations. Mr. Johnson reviewed the financial statements for the city’s General Fund, which showed quarterly revenue of $216,000 and year-to-date net revenue over expenditures that was $20,000 better than the budget projection.

Councilmember Caroline Williams reported on the Fairyland Elementary School, noting it has been a busy spring with Field Day and award ceremonies. She reminds all to put Music on the Mountain on their calendars for Aug. 23.

Kevin Leckenby said that the Kubota tractor is being repaired, adding that since it has been out of service, the public works department has been picking brush up by hand. A replacement is underway for the brush truck, and hopefully the new one will have a 20-foot boom, making it possible for one person to operate it instead of two. Again, any brush cut by contractors cannot be piled on the road; the contractors must remove it. The dumpster day is set for June 7, and it is for residents only; no contractor debris will be accepted. The beautiful archway on Hardy Road will soon look better; the city has chosen a company to repair it.

Tony Towns told the council that storm water is being addressed, and repairs and corrections are underway.

Taylor Watson, commissioner of Fire and Police, began her report with praise of the “dynamic duo” Jason Lewis and Brian Dedmon, marveling at all they have completed in a short time. “The city really hit the jackpot with these two,” she said. Multiple certifications have been completed, as has fire testing. And, mutual aid with other departments has been reestablished. She pleaded with the community to lock cars and windows. Caroline Williams also warned folks not to leave their garage door opener on the car visor. It would be so easy to break a car window then get into the house through the garage.

In that same vein, Vice Mayor Arch Willingham stated how impressed he is with Judge Buddy Pressley, noting he handled recent cases with respect and kindness to the witnesses as well as to the defendants.

The next city council meeting is June 12 at 6 p.m.