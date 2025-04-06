Firefighters Save House After Garage Burns Down On Bonny Oaks Drive

Chattanooga firefighters saved a home from burning early Sunday morning.

At 3:38 a.m., Red Shift companies were dispatched to the 6300 block of Bonny Oaks Drive after 911 received multiple reports of visible flames.

On arrival, crews launched an attack on a working garage fire. The garage was a total loss, but the residence was saved.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Squad 7, Ladder 7, Engine 6, Engine 8, Engine 15, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 responded.