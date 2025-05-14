Latest Headlines

Person Escapes Burning Boat Wednesday Afternoon

  • Wednesday, May 14, 2025

A person is safe after their boat caught fire on the Tennessee River on Wednesday.

At 5:08 p.m. Hamilton County 911 started receiving multiple reports of flames and black smoke coming from a boat near the Chickamauga Marina Boat Ramp.

Chattanooga Fire Blue Shift units responded to 2900 Kings Point Road and found the burning boat between the ramp and the swimming area. CFD Fire Boat 6 extinguished the fire.

The cause is undetermined at this time.

One person on the boat at the time of the fire jumped off and was picked up by another boat in the area. There were no injuries.

Battalion 2, Battalion 3 and Assistant Chief Andrews also responded to the scene. 


