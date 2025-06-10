Latest Headlines

2 Men Arrested At Lookout Mountain Commons After Being Caught In Sex Sting

  • Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Two men have been arrested at the Lookout Mountain Commons after they were caught in a sex sting.

Catalino Miguel Zarate Garcia, 37, was arrested after arriving thinking he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex.

The case involved agents of the TBI and FBI as well as Chattanooga and Lookout Mountain, Tn., Police.

Jeffrey Adair Young, 65, believed he was meeting a 15-year-old boy, police said.

Garcia was charged with attempted statutory rape and attempted especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. Police said he was lured to the playground after several days of texting between the undercover officer and Garcia.

Police said Young stated that he lived on Dockery Street in Cleveland, Tn., and worked in Lookout Valley. Police said a Covenant Transport logo could be seen on an adjacent building in an image that Young sent.

Police said Young engaged in explicit language about the plans he had with the youth and said it would involve being tied up and use of a hood.

Young was charged with solicitation of a minor.

Two men have been arrested at the Lookout Mountain Commons after they were caught in a sex sting. Catalino Miguel Zarate Garcia, 37, was arrested after arriving thinking he was meeting a 14-year-old ... more

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADKINS,SARA ... more

A woman, 41, was killed Friday afternoon in a wreck on Highway 58. She was identified as Kari Parsons by her family through a GoFundMe page. At approximately 2 p.m., Chattanooga Police ... more

