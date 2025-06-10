Homicide Suspect Indicted By Hamilton County Grand Jury

The Hamilton County Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on June 5, against Nicholas Cheaton, 41, for the charge of first-degree murder. This indictment is in connection with the March 15, 2025, homicide that occurred in the 3700 block of Youngstown Road.





The case will now proceed through the Hamilton County court system. The Chattanooga Police Department will continue to cooperate fully with the District Attorney’s Office.





Cheaton is currently in custody in Walker County, on other charges.