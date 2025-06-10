Latest Headlines

Homicide Suspect Indicted By Hamilton County Grand Jury

  • Tuesday, June 10, 2025
The Hamilton County Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on June 5, against Nicholas Cheaton, 41, for the charge of first-degree murder. This indictment is in connection with the March 15, 2025, homicide that occurred in the 3700 block of Youngstown Road. 

The case will now proceed through the Hamilton County court system. The Chattanooga Police Department will continue to cooperate fully with the District Attorney’s Office.

Cheaton is currently in custody in Walker County, on other charges. 
Latest Headlines
Tennessee Has Four Named To ABCA Southeast All-Region Teams
  • Sports
  • 6/10/2025
Doyle Named Perfect Game Pitcher Of The Year, Four Vols Earn All-America Honors
  • Sports
  • 6/10/2025
Homicide Suspect Indicted By Hamilton County Grand Jury
  • Breaking News
  • 6/10/2025
Red Bank Seeking Stories, Photos And News Articles For 70th Anniversary Celebration Event
Red Bank Seeking Stories, Photos And News Articles For 70th Anniversary Celebration Event
  • Government
  • 6/10/2025
Planning Panel Requires Developer To Widen Country Lane
  • Breaking News
  • 6/10/2025
Lincoln Park Residents Opposed To Mental Hospital Near Erlanger
  • Breaking News
  • 6/10/2025
Breaking News
Homicide Suspect Indicted By Hamilton County Grand Jury
  • 6/10/2025

The Hamilton County Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment on June 5, against Nicholas Cheaton, 41, for the charge of first-degree murder. This indictment is in connection with the March ... more

Lincoln Park Residents Opposed To Mental Hospital Near Erlanger
  • 6/10/2025

Residents of Lincoln Park issued a statement in opposition to moving Moccasin Bend Mental Health Hospital near Erlanger Hospital. Lincoln Park is an historic neighborhood next to Erlanger. ... more

2 Men Arrested At Lookout Mountain Commons After Being Caught In Sex Sting
2 Men Arrested At Lookout Mountain Commons After Being Caught In Sex Sting
  • 6/10/2025

Two men have been arrested at the Lookout Mountain Commons after they were caught in a sex sting. Catalino Miguel Zarate Garcia, 37, was arrested after arriving thinking he was meeting a 14-year-old ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/10/2025
Woman, 41, Killed In Highway 58 Accident Friday Afternoon Identified As Kari Parsons
  • 6/9/2025
TDOT Announces Full I-24 Closures At Germantown Exit For Essential Roadwork
  • 6/9/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 6/9/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/9/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County's Future: Our Voice, Our Choice, Our Neighborhoods
  • 6/10/2025
Shout Out To EPB And Their Contractors
  • 6/9/2025
Predatory Parking Operation At Frazier And Tremont - And Response
  • 6/9/2025
We Can Save Engel Stadium
  • 6/9/2025
Rumors Or Riots
  • 6/9/2025
Sports
Doyle Named Perfect Game Pitcher Of The Year, Four Vols Earn All-America Honors
  • 6/10/2025
Tennessee Has Four Named To ABCA Southeast All-Region Teams
  • 6/10/2025
Gibby Gilbert III First Round Leader At Tennessee Senior State Open
Gibby Gilbert III First Round Leader At Tennessee Senior State Open
  • 6/10/2025
Red Wolves Rally For 2-1 Home Victory Over Portland
  • 6/10/2025
Dan Fleser: Looking Back At What Went Wrong With Vols' Season
Dan Fleser: Looking Back At What Went Wrong With Vols' Season
  • 6/9/2025
Happenings
AUDIO, ILLUSTRATED: John Wilson On Chattanooga Newspapers - From Gutenberg To The Internet
AUDIO, ILLUSTRATED: John Wilson On Chattanooga Newspapers - From Gutenberg To The Internet
  • 6/7/2025
Soddy-Daisy Independence Day Celebration Set For July 5
Soddy-Daisy Independence Day Celebration Set For July 5
  • 6/9/2025
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Edward J. Larson
Jerry Summers: Scopes - Edward J. Larson
  • 6/9/2025
Flag Day Patriots Event Set For June 14
  • 6/10/2025
River City Fair Comes To Tennessee Riverpark June 19-29
River City Fair Comes To Tennessee Riverpark June 19-29
  • 6/9/2025
Entertainment
Paul Thorn Band Plays At Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 6/10/2025
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
  • 6/6/2025
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
  • 6/5/2025
Scopes Trial Performance In Dayton Already Has Sold Out Date
  • 6/5/2025
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
  • 6/4/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County's Future: Our Voice, Our Choice, Our Neighborhoods
  • 6/10/2025
Shout Out To EPB And Their Contractors
  • 6/9/2025
Predatory Parking Operation At Frazier And Tremont - And Response
  • 6/9/2025
Dining
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
  • 6/9/2025
The Signal Has New Owner; Atmosphere Bar Opening At 807 Market
  • 6/9/2025
Hendo’s Creole Cuisine Opening At Former St. John's Site
  • 6/9/2025
Business
Leadership Cleveland Applications Being Accepted For 2025-26 Class
  • 6/9/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Bert Robinson
  • 6/9/2025
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 6/9/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/10/2025
Hurricane Creek Heights To Offer New One-Bedroom Townhomes
Hurricane Creek Heights To Offer New One-Bedroom Townhomes
  • 6/8/2025
Ellis Gardner: Celebrate National Homeownership Month With Smart Summer Prep
  • 6/5/2025
Student Scene
UTC Awarded $450,000 NSF Grant To Advance Metro-Scale Quantum Sensing
UTC Awarded $450,000 NSF Grant To Advance Metro-Scale Quantum Sensing
  • 6/9/2025
GPS Launches Laureate Scholars Program
GPS Launches Laureate Scholars Program
  • 6/9/2025
Summer Campers Create A “Pizza Garden”
Summer Campers Create A “Pizza Garden”
  • 6/9/2025
Living Well
United Way Commits $600,000 Through Bridge Fund To Meet Urgent Basic Needs
  • 6/10/2025
Ovarian Cancer Patient Finds Strength, Hope And Healing
Ovarian Cancer Patient Finds Strength, Hope And Healing
  • 6/9/2025
Chattanoogan, 73, In Need Of A Kidney Transplant
Chattanoogan, 73, In Need Of A Kidney Transplant
  • 6/7/2025
Memories
U.S. Daughters Of 1812 Honor Elizabeth Parham Robnett With Grave-Marking Ceremony
U.S. Daughters Of 1812 Honor Elizabeth Parham Robnett With Grave-Marking Ceremony
  • 6/10/2025
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Outdoors
Body Of Missing Boater Is Recovered On Douglas Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
  • 6/10/2025
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Travel
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set June 15 At Hullander Farm
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set June 15 At Hullander Farm
  • 6/10/2025
Bob Tamasy: Spiritual Growth - A Matter Of Inflow And Outflow
Bob Tamasy: Spiritual Growth - A Matter Of Inflow And Outflow
  • 6/10/2025
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
  • 6/9/2025
Obituaries
Freda Marie Poole Gentry
Freda Marie Poole Gentry
  • 6/10/2025
Tammy (Morris) Limbaugh
Tammy (Morris) Limbaugh
  • 6/10/2025
Rebecca Ruth Nolan (Harrell)
Rebecca Ruth Nolan (Harrell)
  • 6/10/2025
Government
Red Bank Seeking Stories, Photos And News Articles For 70th Anniversary Celebration Event
Red Bank Seeking Stories, Photos And News Articles For 70th Anniversary Celebration Event
  • 6/10/2025
HCSO D.A.R.E. Car Wins Best Of Show
HCSO D.A.R.E. Car Wins Best Of Show
  • 6/9/2025
Domestic Disorder Call Leads To Gun, Drug Charges - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 6/10/2025