Man Who Threatened To "Pop" Sessions Judge Gets 2-Year Sentence Under Toughened Law

A man who threatened to "pop" a General Sessions Court judge should he meet him on the street has been given a two-year prison sentence.

It was believed to be one of the first uses of a toughened law for threats against judges in Tennessee.

Desmond Locklin appeared before Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn.

He pleaded guilty to retaliation for past action.

The offense against a judge has been raised to an E felony.

The incident happened April 10, and the case made it to Criminal Court in record time.

A court officer said he spoke with Locklin outside the courtroom on April 10.

He said Locklin was mad because he said Judge Starnes would not write him a letter to help him get a job.