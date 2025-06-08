Latest Headlines

Boykins Found Guilty Of 2 Counts Of 2nd-Degree Murder In Grisly Deaths of Mother/Daughter

  • Sunday, June 8, 2025

A Criminal Court jury found Gabriel Boykins guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the grisly slayings of a mother and daughter.

An earlier jury had been unable to come to a verdict on the two murder counts.

Cell phone extraction expert Mark Hamilton had testified about searches Boykins used shortly after the mother/daughter he knew were savagely killed and their bodies tossed in a wooded lot by a Greenwood Road church.

Boykins is stood trial in the courtroom of Judge Amanda Dunn in the case in which he was charged with the murders of Tamara Church, 40, and Aquarious Church, 8.

Specialist Hamilton said there were no searches on Boykins' two phones on the couple of days surrounding the murder.

However, he said they started up the next day including requests about how to take a Megabus or Greyhound bus out of Chattanooga and how far it was from Chattanooga to Nashville and to Louisville, Ky.

Boykins wanted to know about the homeless shelter in Louisville

He googled, "Can a pacemaker put you at the scene of a crime?" and could it "put you in front of a Criminal Court." Boykins has a pacemaker.

He also asked about methods of committing suicide, including which wrist was it preferable to slash.

The first jury in November 2024 deliberated over seven hours before telling Judge Dunn they could only agree that Boykins was guilty of the minor charge of tampering with evidence.

Defense attorney Sam Hudson told that jury that the state presented no motive for the killings, and he said no one saw Boykins with the two victims at any time on May 17, 2020, the day the victims were last seen.

Prosecutor Aaron Chaplin acknowledged, "We don't know why it happened," but he said there was enough circumstantial evidence to convict Boykins.

He said, "This was a brutal, brutal homicide. Think about all he did."

An autopsy found that Tamara Church had been strangled and beaten around the head. Her daughter had extensive blunt trauma injuries to the head and facial area.

Prosecutor Chaplin said, "One of them must have watched the other one being killed."

He said it was testified that it would have taken Tamara Church at least three minutes to die from the strangulation.

Detectives said the blood detector Bluestar chemical found a large amount of blood in the shotgun-style duplex on Foust Street where Boykins lived and where Ms. Church often stayed. Witnesses said they had not been romantically involved in a long time, but were still friendly.

There was also testimony about a large puddle of blood and many blood splatters found at a storage yard at an electric business on 23rd Street. The supervisor who found the blood did not report it to police, who only learned of it later.

Prosecutor Chaplin said cell phone records from May 17, 2020, show Ms. Church in the vicinity of the Foust Street home, then in the area of the electric supply firm, then at the location where the bodies were found by police some six weeks after the deaths.

Ms. Church had bought a white Honda Odyssey van, and it was found burned the night of the disappearance.

Police found grainy video of a man walking in the vicinity of 23rd Street the same night. Two children of Ms. Church said they could identify the man as Boykins. Boykins denied it was him.

The prosecutor said Boykins had left town not long after the disappearance, going as far as Oklahoma. Attorney Hudson said he had returned to Chattanooga, picking up a son of Ms. Church to continue on the "road trip."

The defense attorney said initially Boykins had kept the children of the Church daughter, Tyquavius, while she was out searching for her mother and sister. He said he left town after she turned against him and would no longer let him in her unit at East Lake Courts.

Attorney Hudson said it did not make sense that someone would drag a body inside the fenced electric lot.

He said animals scavenged the bodies by Greenwood Road and may have broken off chips of bone. He said that would affect the autopsy results.

The defense attorney said there can be "false positives" with Bluestar. He said none of the items sent to the TBI lab from the Boykins living room showed any trace of blood. And he said there was no DNA evidence found against Boykins.

Prosecutor Chaplin noted that a camouflage bandana of the type often worn by Boykins was found at the dumping site. Attorney Hudson said there were hairs on the bandana, but they were never tested.

The first jury heard from Ulysses Bradley, a boyfriend of Tamara Church, for some 15 years. He said she came by his house the day of the disappearance and they had sex. There was semen from Bradley inside the jeans of Ms. Church that were found near her skull.

Bradley, who said he has four daughters, seven sons and "seven baby mamas," said that day Ms. Church "was very calm, very cool." He said she was driving the white van. He said just before she left, he gave her $25 to buy an air mattress for Aquarious.

Two children of Ms. Church initially said they thought it was Bradley who had carried out the killings. They said they later changed their minds.

Latest Headlines
Curley, Fischer Homers Not Enough As Vols Drop Game 1 To Arkansas
  • Sports
  • 6/8/2025
Boykins Found Guilty Of 2 Counts Of 2nd-Degree Murder In Grisly Deaths of Mother/Daughter
  • Breaking News
  • 6/8/2025
PHOTOS: Former And Current Vols At The Jabari Davis Football Camp
  • Sports
  • 6/8/2025
County Celebrates Upgrades At Birchwood Community Center
County Celebrates Upgrades At Birchwood Community Center
  • Government
  • 6/8/2025
Chattanooga FC Wins In Shootout With Miami CF II
  • Sports
  • 6/8/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/8/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/8/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARMOUR,JEFFERY ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/7/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) AGUILAR,DIONI ... more

HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest; Fentanyl, Currency, And Firearms Recovered
HCSO Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrest; Fentanyl, Currency, And Firearms Recovered
  • 6/6/2025

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant ... more

Breaking News
Kelly Raises Issue Of Mayor As City Manager
  • 6/6/2025
County Commission Settles For $2,500 Increase To Travel And Discretionary Spending Fund
  • 6/6/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/6/2025
1st Grade Teacher Charged With Molesting Male Students Found Guilty On All Counts
1st Grade Teacher Charged With Molesting Male Students Found Guilty On All Counts
  • 6/5/2025
Man Being Chased By Police Jumps Fence At Navy Operations Center At Riverpark
Man Being Chased By Police Jumps Fence At Navy Operations Center At Riverpark
  • 6/5/2025
Opinion
Put The Mental Hospital On Cameron Hill
  • 6/8/2025
Republicans Must Continue To Lead Conservation Efforts
  • 6/6/2025
Mayor Kelly Must Go
  • 6/8/2025
A Helping Hand For Family
  • 6/6/2025
Engel Stadium Is the Perfect Spot For The New Mental Health Hospital - And Response
  • 6/6/2025
Sports
Curley, Fischer Homers Not Enough As Vols Drop Game 1 To Arkansas
  • 6/8/2025
Chattanooga FC Wins In Shootout With Miami CF II
  • 6/8/2025
Randy Smith: Someone Needs To Be Ashamed
Randy Smith: Someone Needs To Be Ashamed
  • 6/7/2025
Worley, Carter Surge To Lead At Tennessee Mid-Amateur Four-Ball
Worley, Carter Surge To Lead At Tennessee Mid-Amateur Four-Ball
  • 6/7/2025
Ethan Day First Round Leader At North Georgia Invitational
  • 6/7/2025
Happenings
John Wilson Tells Kiwanis Club He Always Wanted To Be A Reporter
John Wilson Tells Kiwanis Club He Always Wanted To Be A Reporter
  • 6/7/2025
Wine Over Water To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Oct. 25
  • 6/7/2025
Profiles Of Valor: MSgt John Chapman (USAF)
Profiles Of Valor: MSgt John Chapman (USAF)
  • 6/6/2025
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park June 13 Features The Princess And The Frog
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park June 13 Features The Princess And The Frog
  • 6/6/2025
Culture On 4 Presents Visual Effects Artist Shane Morton On June 21
  • 6/6/2025
Entertainment
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
  • 6/6/2025
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
Summer Nights Concerts Continue With Eddie Beavers June 13
  • 6/5/2025
Scopes Trial Performance In Dayton Already Has Sold Out Date
  • 6/5/2025
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
Nightfall Features Indie Pop Rock This Friday
  • 6/4/2025
TVFCU Riverfront Nights Features Shadowgrass Saturday
  • 6/4/2025
Opinion
Put The Mental Hospital On Cameron Hill
  • 6/8/2025
Republicans Must Continue To Lead Conservation Efforts
  • 6/6/2025
Mayor Kelly Must Go
  • 6/8/2025
Dining
Wanderlinger Brewing Company Reopens At The Chattanooga Choo Choo
  • 6/5/2025
Home Canning And Freezing Classes Offered In July
  • 6/6/2025
Drug Store Fountains And Lunch Counters
  • 6/4/2025
Business
Katelyn Dennis Named Walker-Charleston Human Resources Director
Katelyn Dennis Named Walker-Charleston Human Resources Director
  • 6/7/2025
Spirit Airlines Launches 1st-Ever Nonstop Flights From Chattanooga Airport To Newark, Orlando And Fort Lauderdale
  • 6/4/2025
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
CARTA Welcomes New Community Ambassadors
  • 6/4/2025
Real Estate
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
Another Large Apartment Complex Going In On Manufacturers Road
  • 5/30/2025
Real Estate Transfers For May 29-June 4
  • 6/5/2025
Ellis Gardner: Celebrate National Homeownership Month With Smart Summer Prep
  • 6/5/2025
Student Scene
Pi Omega Chapter Celebrates Centennial Gala June 28
  • 6/5/2025
Local Students Graduate From Online High School
  • 6/5/2025
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
GNTC Announces Free Application Week For Fall Semester
  • 6/4/2025
Living Well
Chattanoogan, 73, In Need Of A Kidney Transplant
Chattanoogan, 73, In Need Of A Kidney Transplant
  • 6/7/2025
Grand Opening Event For The Lantern At Morning Pointe East Hamilton Set For July 17
Grand Opening Event For The Lantern At Morning Pointe East Hamilton Set For July 17
  • 6/6/2025
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
Hamilton Nurse Leader Recognized With DAISY Leader Award
  • 6/6/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Upcoming Programs At Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Park
  • 5/31/2025
Outdoors
TWRA 2025 Public Wild Turkey Survey Underway Through Aug. 31
  • 6/6/2025
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
23+ Tons Of Trash Removed During 7th Annual TN River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
  • 6/4/2025
Birds, Bees, Bats, And Butterflies Series Offered At Enterprise South Nature Park
  • 6/5/2025
Travel
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
John Shearer: Visiting Charlotte And Attending The PGA Championship
  • 5/23/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Logo, Your Trademark, Your Brand?
Bob Tamasy: What's Your Logo, Your Trademark, Your Brand?
  • 6/6/2025
Hope Unlimited Has Fundraiser With Point Of Grace July 24
  • 6/6/2025
"He Promised, He Came" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 6/4/2025
Obituaries
Gary H. Johnston
Gary H. Johnston
  • 6/8/2025
Harold Benjamin Bolton
Harold Benjamin Bolton
  • 6/7/2025
Nancy Norris
Nancy Norris
  • 6/6/2025
Government
County Celebrates Upgrades At Birchwood Community Center
County Celebrates Upgrades At Birchwood Community Center
  • 6/8/2025
Deputy Governor And TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley Stepping Down After Nearly 7 Years Of Statewide Leadership
  • 6/6/2025
Grand Jury True Bills And Dismissed
  • 6/5/2025