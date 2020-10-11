 Sunday, October 11, 2020 71.0°F   fog/mist patches fog   Fog/Mist Patches Fog

Tennessee Senators Ask State Funeral For Last Surviving Medal Of Honor Recipient From World War II; Coolidge And Only 1 Other Remain

Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Lamar Alexander are joining officials in other states urging a state funeral for the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient. Charles Coolidge, of Chattanooga, is one of only two remaining.

The letter to President Donald Trump says:

Dear Mr. President, We write today to request the designation of a state funeral for the last surviving Medal of Honor recipient from World War II. Between 1941 and 1945, over 16 million men and women answered the call to serve during the deadliest conflict in human history.

Many Americans risked their lives in defense of freedom, but just 472 exceptional men were recognized with the Medal of Honor. Among the Greatest Generation, the actions of these few Americans earned them the highest military distinction. Only two Medal of Honor recipients from WWII are living today, U.S. Army Technical Sergeant Charles Coolidge of Tennessee, and U.S. Marine Corp Corporal Hershel “Woody” Williams of West Virginia. As these warriors continue to advance in age, we urge you to take decisive action. Honoring their heroism with a state funeral would serve as a final salute to their gallantry, and to the service and sacrifice of all those who fought during WWII. A state funeral is the highest honor that can be posthumously granted to an American citizen. It is fitting then, that this distinction be bestowed upon a veteran who earned the military’s highest honor while fighting to preserve the freedom on which this nation was founded. Thank you for your attention to this matter and to these great Americans. 


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKS, TAURRY TOMEKO HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga HARASSMENT CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

Several Chattanooga area residents attended the "Back the Blue" rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. The visit included a trip to the White House to be addressed by President Donald Trump.

Samuel Henegar Campbell III, third-generation leader of Chattanooga Bakery, has died at 86 at his home on Lookout Mountain. He was born May 3, 1934 in Chattanooga to Harriett Babcock Campbell



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKS, TAURRY TOMEKO HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga HARASSMENT CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BARRAGAN, OSCAR LUA 109 BARBARA RUTH DR NW DALTON, 30721 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge ASSAULT --- BISKNER, DAVID LEE 715

Several Chattanooga area residents attended the "Back the Blue" rally in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. The visit included a trip to the White House to be addressed by President Donald Trump. It would be the first public event attended by the president since his COVID-19 diagnosis. Thousands of attendees from across the nation came out to the nation's capitol in support of law

Mike Carter And Family, How Blessed You Are

Roy Exum: Behold 25 Great Truths

On Wednesday it will start. In Tennessee we will begin early voting in what I believe will be the most pivotal election of our leaders in my lifetime. Our nation has been torn asunder by the pandemic – it follows no political lines – and I stand by my belief that not one person, or group, or political party, can possibly be held responsible. No, that argument is off the table, whereas

Roy Exum: Behold 25 Great Truths

On Wednesday it will start. In Tennessee we will begin early voting in what I believe will be the most pivotal election of our leaders in my lifetime. Our nation has been torn asunder by the pandemic – it follows no political lines – and I stand by my belief that not one person, or group, or political party, can possibly be held responsible. No, that argument is off the table, whereas ... (click for more)

2nd-Half Rally Pushes #3 Georgia Past Vols, 44-21

Red Wolves Lose Third Straight Match

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 3-1 loss to North Texas SC began in the 26th minute of a sunny afternoon match at CHI Memorial stadium. Gibran Rayo had successfully drawn a foul just outside Texas' box, and he set up Arturo Rodriguez for the free kick smack in front of the goal. Between the Red Wolves wall and the goal was the red-haired goalkeeper Alex Mangels, perhaps the best keeper

Red Wolves Lose Third Straight Match

The Chattanooga Red Wolves 3-1 loss to North Texas SC began in the 26th minute of a sunny afternoon match at CHI Memorial stadium. Gibran Rayo had successfully drawn a foul just outside Texas’ box, and he set up Arturo Rodriguez for the free kick smack in front of the goal. Between the Red Wolves wall and the goal was the red-haired goalkeeper Alex Mangels, perhaps the best keeper ... (click for more)


