4 Nashville Residents Charged With Assaulting Female Clerk While Stealing Shoes From Cleveland, Tn., Store

Four Nashville residents have been charged with assaulting a female clerk at a store in Cleveland, Tn., while stealing shoes.

 

Last Thursday, Cleveland Police Department officers were dispatched to Rack Room Shoes at 300 Paul Huff Parkway in reference to a robbery.

According to witnesses, one male and three females entered Rack Room Shoes, proceeded to the women’s section, grabbed stacks of Timberland boots and put them into bags.

 

The suspects made their way toward the exit, pushing a female employee who was trying to stop the theft from occurring.  The employee was punched in the face by the male and then hit in the head with a box of shoes by one of the suspects.

 

The suspects then got into a Nissan Altima and headed toward I-75 south. Officers in unmarked vehicles assigned to Cleveland Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit had contact with the vehicle on I-75 heading toward Hamilton County.

 

Information was relayed to surrounding agencies, however, officers lost contact with the vehicle. Officers from neighboring agencies re-established contact, leading into a pursuit of the suspect vehicle. After a lengthy pursuit, the suspects were taken into custody.  A portion of the stolen items were recovered.

 

The suspects have been identified as Tavarus Crutcher, Mykia Crutcher, Desiree Logan and Rodera Butler. They have been charged with criminal conspiracy, theft over $1,000, and assault.


