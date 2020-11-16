Here are precinct results from the Nov. 3 election:
https://elect.hamiltontn.gov/Portals/12/Archives/2020/2011Presidential/Hamilton%20TN%20Nov%202020%20Unofficial%20StatementOfVotesCastRPT.pdf
November 16, 2020
Two people have been charged in an alleged drug-search rape of a woman.
Police responded to a Nov. 3 call from Mountain Creek Road and spoke to the victim. She said two acquaintances had spent ... (click for more)
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Fletcher was recognized on Nov. 12, by the Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association (TNOA) for the largest cocaine seizure in Tennessee in 2020.
On ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been nine additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,471.
There were 981 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
Two people have been charged in an alleged drug-search rape of a woman.
Police responded to a Nov. 3 call from Mountain Creek Road and spoke to the victim. She said two acquaintances had spent the night with her. After sleeping for a while, she woke up and found them rummaging through her belongings.
She said when she confronted Heather Frank, 26, and Austin Higdon, 22, they ... (click for more)
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Fletcher was recognized on Nov. 12, by the Tennessee Narcotics Officers Association (TNOA) for the largest cocaine seizure in Tennessee in 2020.
On April 29, at approximately 10:26 a.m., Tennessee Highway Patrol Interdiction Plus Trooper Fletcher conducted a traffic stop on I-75 North at the 82 mile marker in Loudon County for a traffic ... (click for more)
On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)
This is back several years ago – more like six or seven – when I was talking to my son, Andrew, and he mentioned in an off-handed way that he would soon be escorting then-vice president Joe Biden to the Middle East for a week. At the time Andrew was something like a Deputy Secretary or whatever at the Department of Defense in the Pentagon and I have always been carefully courteous ... (click for more)
Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap between Knoxville and Bristol hosted the biggest-ever 604/Crate Late Model race in the state's history on Saturday night as over 60 race teams competed for the $15,000 prize. The "Newport Nightmare" Jimmy Owens, fresh off his Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model championship season, was the best of the best at what most consider his home track, where he rose ... (click for more)
More than 10.5 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and overnight, a new record of 150,000 new infections were reported. Nearly a quarter of a million people have died from the virus since March, and now the death toll is almost a thousand people per day in our country. All this while the current administration has done absolutely nothing to ... (click for more)