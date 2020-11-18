AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/18/20

Your browser does not support the HTML5 audio element.
November 18, 2020
Chattanooga Police are seeking information on Blake Thomas, 14, who was last seen on Saturday.
Blake is 5'5" and 120 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen at his ... (click for more)
Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE EVADING ARREST 11/11/2020
1 BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 42 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 8,536.
There were 2,514 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Police are seeking information on Blake Thomas, 14, who was last seen on Saturday.
Blake is 5'5" and 120 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen at his home in Chattanooga. He is possibly wearing torn jeans and white Crocs. He might be in the East Ridge area, around local hotels.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Blake ... (click for more)
Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 BENN, NATHANIEL OSAZE EVADING ARREST 11/11/2020
1 BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 11/11/2020
1 COOK, BRANDON JAY POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 11/11/2020
1 COOK, BRANDON JAY POSS. OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 11/11/2020
1 DOMINGO, KAYLA MICHELLE POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA ... (click for more)
On July 25, 2020, I stood on the front straight at Road America in Wisconsin and witnessed the most terrifying crash that I had seen in many years. Jim Pace flipped over driving a historic Shadow Can-Am race car, and thousands of people watching were relieved to see him walk away unhurt. Many race-car drivers have had these types of crashes. It is hard to imagine that, after living ... (click for more)
I’ll admit it; I don’t know if the claims of election fraud are going anywhere. I am satisfied that the majority of clear-headed Americans know that in a nation where we have 331.7 million people, the fact 6.4 million are incarcerated – that’s 665 per every 100,000 of us – assures us we’ve got law-breakers of every stripe. Politics is one of America’s roughest rivers and there are ... (click for more)
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men’s and women’s cross country teams will hit the road this weekend for the Southern Conference Championships hosted by Mercer Saturday at the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course.
This will be just the second meet for the Mocs this season who ran at the Mercer Invitational on the same course last month.
The men’s 8-kilometer ... (click for more)
The Lee men's golf team has wrapped up the 2021 class with the signing of Bennett McNabb from Ringgold, Ga. McNabb played his high school golf at McCallie in Chattanooga and makes the short trip up I-75 to join the nationally sixth ranked, Lee Flames.
"We're ecstatic about adding Bennett to our program. He comes from a great family, and a very good high school program at McCallie," ... (click for more)