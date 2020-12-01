Man, 38, Shot Early Tuesday Morning On 13th Avenue

A man, 38, was shot early Tuesday morning on 13th Avenue.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4400 block of 13th Avenue on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Bureau responded to conduct an investigation.