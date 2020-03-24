Repeated Rounds Of Heavy Rain To Bring Possibility Of Flash Flooding; Tornadoes Also Possible

Repeated rounds of heavy rain in the Chattanooga area today (Tuesday) bring the possibility of flash flooding, the National Weather Service said.

Up to several inches of rain could overflow already swollen streams and rivers.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect through late tonight.

There was also the possibility of tornadoes.

Bradley County Emergency Management officials were readying with storm safe rooms.

The Weather Service said:

Repeated rounds of heavy rains are forecast to affect the watch area. The first will occur from mid morning through early this afternoon, and the second will occur during the evening and into tonight. Storm total rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches are forecast, with locally heavier amounts a possibility. * People in the watch area should be aware of the possibility of heavy rainfall. Avoid low lying areas...and be careful when approaching highway dips and underpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take quick action if flooding is observed or a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you come to a closed or flooded road...turn around! Don`t drown!