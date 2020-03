We're in the army now

Each with our own platoon

We'll work together toward

Some sunny afternoon

We're gathered at the base

Our sentries guard the door

The mission was explained

To love each other more

We'll stand at arms as one

No greater strength exists

No enemy can break

Our bond if we persist

We're in the army now

All soldiers of the war

But in the end we'll win …

And open every door!

Connie Jackson