Mobile Home In Hixson Destroyed By Fire; 2 Pets Perish

A mobile home in Hixson was destroyed by fire Sunday morning, and two family pets died.

The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to the 200 block of Roxbury Circle off Dayton Boulevard around 9:45 a.m. Multiple callers reported to 911 that they saw flames coming from the trailer.

The residents told dispatchers that they were all out of the house. Meanwhile, their neighbors were trying to help put the fire out with garden hoses.

Squad 19, Engine 22, Quint 19, Engine 11, Quint 10, Battalion Chiefs 1 & 3, Hamilton County EMS and McKamey Animal Center responded to the scene. Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. An interior attack was made and flames were extinguished by 10:15 AM.

No one was injured, but a dog and cat did not make it out of the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The trailer is considered a total loss due to extensive fire and smoke damage.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults, two children and one remaining pet.