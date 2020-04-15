 Wednesday, April 15, 2020 Weather

Breaking News


Tennessee Lottery Moves Into Sports Betting

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

 The Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) Board of Directors on Wednesday approved rules and processes "to establish and support a responsible and competitive sports wagering program that protects customers in Tennessee."

Potential licensees and registrants will be able to access applications on the TEL website next week. In accordance with the Tennessee Sports Gaming Act of 2019, the TEL Board will have 90 days to approve or deny an application once the application has been determined complete. 

There are no restrictions on the number of licenses that may be issued for interactive sports gaming operations, but licensees and suppliers must meet suitability requirements.

“These rules reflect the significant work that went into establishing the processes and requirements for licensing and regulating interactive sports wagering in Tennessee.

The Board thanks the TEL and the Sports Wagering Advisory Council for their thoughtful help and guidance,” Board Chair Susan Lanigan said.

Tennessee state law permits wagering on sporting events via the internet, mobile device or other telecommunications platforms. A customer must be at least 21 years old to play and physically located in Tennessee at the time the wager is placed.

The TEL does not serve as an operator, only as the regulator, in accordance with the law.

“We enter a new phase of this undertaking, and on behalf of the Advisory Council, we look forward to continuing to provide advice and assistance in support of best practices for Tennessee,” Sports Wagering Advisory Council Chair Billy Orgel said.

“I want to thank Susan, Billy, the board of directors and the advisory council for their collaboration throughout this process,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Hargrove said. “We will continue to work with all parties involved to protect the consumer, promote fairness in sports and regulate this new Tennessee industry that provides critical education funds to the state.”

 


April 15, 2020

Power Back On For About 35,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

April 15, 2020

Chattanooga State Launches New Helping Hands Campaign For Students In Need

April 15, 2020

Georgia Coronavirus Cases Top 15,000; Death Count Is At 576


Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 35,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 25,000 customers remain without power. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Community College has launched a Helping Hands Fund Campaign to support Chattanooga State students and their families impacted by the pandemic and tornadoes. The goal is to ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials said Wednesday that 52 more people in the state have died from the coronavirus since the Tuesday night report, bringing the total to 576. The confirmed cases ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Power Back On For About 35,000 Of Affected 60,000 Customers; Full Restoration May Take Until Tuesday

Through continuing efforts, EPB has now restored power to about 35,000 customers who were impacted by tornados and severe weather on Sunday night. About 25,000 customers remain without power. The utility expects to return power to thousands of additional customers in the next 24 hours but estimates that total restoration may take until Tuesday. One of the ways EPB is speeding ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State Launches New Helping Hands Campaign For Students In Need

Chattanooga State Community College has launched a Helping Hands Fund Campaign to support Chattanooga State students and their families impacted by the pandemic and tornadoes. The goal is to quickly help students affected financially. The Student Support Center at Chattanooga State provides one-on-one counseling services to help direct students experiencing a crisis to community ... (click for more)

Opinion

Free Burn Permits During A Respiratory Virus Pandemic?

I just read that the Chattanooga Hamilton County Air Pollution Control Bureau is issuing free burn permits to storm victims so they can burn debris. My question is, why are authorities even allowing outdoor burning at all during a worldwide respiratory virus pandemic? Our governor has just extended the statewide stay-at-home order to the end of the month. Now, not only will thousands ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Pal, Bill Millsaps

Bill Millsaps, one of the nation’s best sports writers and later a beloved executive at the Richmond Times-Dispatch, died at the age of 77 on Friday after declining health issues. He was also one of my most delightful friends in my newspaper days because he was from Daisy, Tn., something the all-star crowd of fellow scribes he ran with at major sporting events would never let him ... (click for more)

Sports

Former Lady Vol Jazmine Massengill Transfers To Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Jazmine Massengill, who was a star guard for two years at Tennessee playing in 53 career games while she was second on the team in assists last season with 128 dimes, has elected to transfer and will join the Kentucky women’s basketball team. Massengill will have to sit out the 2020-21 season due to NCAA transfer rules. "We spent a lot of time with Jazmine ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Coronavirus In The Way Of Vols Football Plans

College football depends greatly upon having a plan in place. There’s a conditioning program to usher a team through an offseason. Preseason practices are informed by practice plans. When the season arrives, the practice plan incorporates implementation of a game plan. There’s layer upon layer of structure. Planning for the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shutdown ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors