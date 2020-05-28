 Thursday, May 28, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Governor Bill Lee Appoints Kristi Davis To Tennessee Court Of Appeals

Thursday, May 28, 2020
Kristi Davis
Kristi Davis

Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of  to the Tennessee Court of Appeals, Eastern Grand Division to fill the Honorable Charles D. Susano, Jr.’s vacancy.

 

“Kristi Davis has an extensive background in civil cases as both an attorney and judge, and she will be an exceptional addition to the Court of Appeals,” said Governor Lee. “I’m grateful for her willingness to serve and am proud to appoint her to this important position.”

 

Ms.

Davis has served as Knox County Circuit Court Judge since 2014 and served as presiding judge for the Sixth Judicial District in 2018-2019. Prior to serving as a judge, she served as an attorney for Hodges, Doughty, & Carson, PLLC and clerked for Judge Joseph M. Tipton on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. Ms. Davis earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law maga cum laude and her B.S. from the University of Tennessee cum laude.


May 28, 2020

1 Dies In Fire At Residence Off Ashland Terrace

May 28, 2020

Georgia Has 40 More Coronavirus Deaths; Cases Increase 628

May 28, 2020

Governor Kemp Allows Groups Up To 25, Summer School, Some Sports In Transition To "New Normal"


One person died in a house fire at a residence off Ashland Terrace on Thursday afternoon. A second person was helped from the home on Highland Road. The fire broke out shortly before 4 p.m. (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 1,973 people in the state who have died from the coronavirus - 40 more since Wednesday. The confirmed cases are now at 45,266 ... (click for more)

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said Thursday that groups of 25 will now be allowed as well as summer school as part of the transition to "the new normal." He said, "On March 14, 2020, I issued ... (click for more)



Departure Of Drs. Gruver, Devlin Is Disturbing

The recent departure of Drs. Gruver, cardiologist, and Devlin, neurologist, is disturbing. They have impeccable credentials, among the “best in class” regarding advancements in medicine and delivering excellent healthcare to patients. Chattanooga’s healthcare requires continuous retention and recruitment of quality physicians. High quality physicians attract more of the highest ... (click for more)

Remembering Mendon John Price

It was sad to see that Mendon John Price had passed away. He was the wheelchair bound street musician that many of you saw outside of the Lookouts games and the Tivoli events. He would be playing his harmonica. He once was cited in front of me for panhandling and blocking traffic on the street or sidewalk down where the Lookouts play. Fortunately for him, he came in front ... (click for more)

Football Mocs Receive Votes In HeroSports.com Preseason Poll

The preseason prognostications have begun for the upcoming 2020 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision campaign. HeroSports.com released its first top-25, which included the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. The Mocs are listed among the nine teams who are also receiving votes in the online publication's poll. Chattanooga is coming off a 6-6 season under first-year head ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Announces 2020 Schedule

The Chattanooga women’s soccer schedule features 10 home contests, including a first-time home match against Indiana State, and a road trip to Knoxville to take on Tennessee, head coach Gavin McKinney announced Wednesday. The soccer team will host the first on-campus event for the UTC athletics department. At this time, the Mocs’ preseason match against Tennessee Tech on August ... (click for more)


