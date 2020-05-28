Governor Bill Lee Appoints Kristi Davis To Tennessee Court Of Appeals

Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of to the Tennessee Court of Appeals, Eastern Grand Division to fill the Honorable Charles D. Susano, Jr.’s vacancy.

“Kristi Davis has an extensive background in civil cases as both an attorney and judge, and she will be an exceptional addition to the Court of Appeals,” said Governor Lee. “I’m grateful for her willingness to serve and am proud to appoint her to this important position.”

Ms. Davis has served as Knox County Circuit Court Judge since 2014 and served as presiding judge for the Sixth Judicial District in 2018-2019. Prior to serving as a judge, she served as an attorney for Hodges, Doughty, & Carson, PLLC and clerked for Judge Joseph M. Tipton on the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals. Ms. Davis earned her J.D. from the University of Tennessee College of Law maga cum laude and her B.S. from the University of Tennessee cum laude.