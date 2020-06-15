 Monday, June 15, 2020 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Berke Creates Office Of Community Resilience

Monday, June 15, 2020

Mayor Andy Berke is creating a a new Office of Community Resilience in the city of Chattanooga. "The Office of Community Resilience will be a resource within local government for helping communities heal from trauma and minimize their contact with the criminal justice system. It will provide activists, advocates, and allies with a forum to plan for a safer, stronger, more resilient Chattanooga," said Mayor Berke. 

Specifically, this new office will be responsible for several functions:

Social work, including supporting victims of violent crime.

Recidivism reduction programs, including assistance with felony record expungements and job training.

Support for justice-involved youth, including new mentoring and diversion initiatives.

Neighborhood-based planning, through partnerships with RPA, CDOT, the Office of Economic Development, and other departments that can assist residents with planning processes that result in visions for businesses, public spaces, and other assets that communities need to thrive.

Independent budget analysis and policy recommendations about municipal government expenditures related to public safety and law enforcement, like 911 response mapping and fees and fines for non-violent offenses.

The Office of Community Resilience will combine some of the existing functions of the Office of Public Safety, the Family Justice Center, and other programs currently administered by the city, supplemented with $150,000 coming from the Office of the Chief of Police.

Later this month, Mayor Berke will appoint an inaugural advisory board for this office and will begin the process of recruiting a full-time director to lead it.

"The killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd shine new light on the catastrophic effects of racism and racial violence -- injustices that Americans of color have been enduring for generations," said Mayor Berke. "Night after night, by the thousands, in the streets of Chattanooga and all across the country, people are insisting that we confront some painful truths about how we invest in communities of color and reconsider what real public safety looks like. 

"Ironically, the demands from those in the streets are frequently shared by the police themselves. Too often, police are asked to perform duties that fall outside their training and expertise. They are asked to step in when social workers, mentors, housing providers, addiction specialists, or code enforcement officers are needed. Everyone agrees that this can and should change.

"While the national conversation is one of chaos and discord, when we listen to Chattanoogans, we actually find so much common ground. No one should fear the police. Everyone has the right to feel free and safe in their own homes and neighborhoods. People expect law enforcement to be competent and courteous even as they recognize the need to have other kinds of professionals helping our community in other ways. We know that when there are encounters, there can be long-term consequences of contact with the criminal justice system that can keep far too many people from reaching their potential.

"I have done my best to listen -- to activists, advocates, and allies in the Movement for Black Lives, to members of our law enforcement community, to national experts, and to people in our city who are worried about the future and know that change has to come. As a city of creators, Chattanoogans owe it to ourselves to create a new vision for justice, public safety, and real resilience that includes all of our residents.

"Resilience refers to the ability of a system to withstand catastrophic levels of stress and trauma without breaking entirely. The most vulnerable people in Chattanooga -- low-income households and people of color -- are among our most resilient. I need your help building a city where these families live in safety and prosperity, communities support themselves and each other, and people are empowered to break down the barriers that keep them from living the lives that they want.

"I know that this is only another step in the process. I am still listening and we still have a long way to go. The last several weeks have shown me, over and over, that in Chattanooga we can keep making progress if we keep working together.

"Thank you and please stay safe."

 


June 15, 2020

Man From Bradely County SWAT Standoff Turns Himself In

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to a residence on Hancock Road SE, after a man involved in a reported domestic dispute barricaded himself inside his home, advising that he was armed. Negotiators with the SWAT team successfully de-escalated the situation and the suspect turned himself in without incident. Deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance ... (click for more)

Rescue Efforts Underway For Woman Injured In The Pocket Wilderness

Rescue efforts are underway at the Pocket Wilderness hiking trails for an injured hiker. At 10:30 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a woman, 36, with an extremity injury. The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department responded along with Tennessee State Parks to the trail area. The 911 caller reported she is 1.5 miles on the trail and three children (12, 13, 14 years old) ... (click for more)

Opinion

They Are Unsafe

Daily one progressive mayor after another crashes and burns. As talk of abolishing police increases, anarchists and criminals become more empowered. The failed mayor of Minneapolis sheepishly walked away from a rally after being harassed by a mob. No dialogue allowed. Seattle is now a Mad Max scenario. From calling the chaos there the “summer of love” to declaring it patriotic, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Is Erlanger Safe?

With the cloud of “union oversight” now dark on Erlanger Hospital’s horizon and the turnover of nurses at the hospital peaking due to consistent managerial abuse, literally double caseloads, and declining benefits, there are many longtime hospital nurses who are past being fed up, and believe me on this, my emails have tripled from nurses begging for help. I have nothing to do with ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland's Jimmy Elliott Wins At Fort Payne

Jimmy Elliott of Cleveland, Tn., returned to form Friday night as the 2018 United Championship Racing Alliance - UCRA National Points Champion took the victory in the 1st BAMA RED LINE OIL DUALS of the weekend. It was held at Fort Payne, Ala. Elliott in his # J39 "Elliott's Used Tires, HRS Mechanical, Mighty Muffler & Brake Center, Stealth Racing Carburetors, Car Smart Auto ... (click for more)

Retired Baylor Coach Gene Etter Crossed Paths With Johnny Majors Early On

Former Baylor School head baseball coach and assistant varsity football coach Gene Etter had a unique opportunity to observe Johnny Majors both as a legendary Tennessee Vols player and as a young coach back in the 1950s. Recalling those days this week following word of coach Majors’ death on June 3 at the age of 85, coach Etter said the first time was during the memorable ... (click for more)


