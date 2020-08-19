 Wednesday, August 19, 2020 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Mother Of Evelyn Boswell Indicted On Numerous Charges, Including Murder

Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Megan Boswell
Megan Boswell

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Blountville woman accused of murdering her daughter and disposing of her body.

 

Evelyn Boswell was reported missing by a family member on Feb.

18. She was reportedly in the custody of her mother, Megan Boswell, but had not been seen since December, 2019.

 

At the request of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert on Feb. 19. With assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an extensive search was launched in an effort to find Evelyn. Over a 16-day period, authorities received and followed up on more than 1,000 tips. On March 6, acting on new information developed in the case, Sullivan County Detectives and TBI agents searched property belonging to a family member of Ms. Boswell in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road. During the search, the child’s body was located.

 

At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI agents continued to work alongside the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances leading to Evelyn’s death. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Ms. Boswell killed Evelyn and disposed of her body. 

 

The Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Megan Boswell, 19, with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances, and 12 counts of false reports. Ms. Boswell was served in the Sullivan County Jail, where she was already being held on false report charges placed in connection to this case.


Downtown Alliance Getting Ambassadors Into Action; Some Assessments Not Paid, Leaving Group With Projected Shortfall

Walden Vice Mayor Seeks To Upend Mayor; Trohanis Favors "Responsible Development"; "Davis Vows To Protect Character Of Town"

Chattanooga Downtown Alliance To Abide By Open Records Law


The Chattanooga Downtown Alliance has big plans for its ambassadors for the rest of the year. Executive director Steve Brookes laid out what he expects from the ambassadors for the former “Business ... (click for more)

Walden elections are generally pretty ho hum, but not the upcoming vote. Vice Mayor Lee Davis, who has sparred with Mayor Bill Trohanis over a controversial grocery complex at the small Walden's ... (click for more)

Members of the Chattanooga Downtown Alliance voted to act in accordance with the Tennessee Open Records Act during their Wednesday meeting. Chairman Steve Hunt proposed this after being given ... (click for more)



Keep CSLA Where It Is

How do you solve a problem like... I bet you thought I was going to say Maria. But I am thinking of another plucky, well loved underdog in a decades long local saga - Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Not unlike many schools and teachers in the county, CSLA teachers have been essentially like Maria making play clothes out of old drapes as they creatively navigate the hurdles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mail-Vote Dilemma

Put me down as one who opposes mail-in ballots. History is rife with cases of where people from one state to the next will take advantage of the lure of mail fraud, and – believe this -- counterfeit ballots produced in China look better than the originals. Due to the coronavirus, I can see where there is a legitimate need, but I can also understand President Trump’s panic – all ... (click for more)

Dale Hughes Played Big Role In Establishing Lee University Basketball

It may come as a surprise to those who are not longtime members of the Bradley County and Lee University community that Dale R. Hughes was a solid leader in helping get basketball headed in the right direction. During that period, his Lee clubs were widely known as the Vikings. A native of Canton, Ohio, Dale transferred from Kent State University to Lee College during the 1960-61 ... (click for more)

Cheyanne Tarango Hired As Chattanooga Softball Assistant Coach

The Chattanooga Mocs softball program and head coach Frank Reed have announced Wednesday the hiring of former Tennessee Lady Vol and Mexico National Team standout Cheyanne Tarango as an assistant coach on the staff. Coach. Tarango will work primarily with the pitching staff after a highly successful pitching career across various playing levels in the sport. The Anaheim Hills, ... (click for more)


