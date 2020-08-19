Mother Of Evelyn Boswell Indicted On Numerous Charges, Including Murder

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Blountville woman accused of murdering her daughter and disposing of her body.

Evelyn Boswell was reported missing by a family member on Feb. 18. She was reportedly in the custody of her mother, Megan Boswell, but had not been seen since December, 2019.

At the request of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the TBI issued an AMBER Alert on Feb. 19. With assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, an extensive search was launched in an effort to find Evelyn. Over a 16-day period, authorities received and followed up on more than 1,000 tips. On March 6, acting on new information developed in the case, Sullivan County Detectives and TBI agents searched property belonging to a family member of Ms. Boswell in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road. During the search, the child’s body was located.

At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI agents continued to work alongside the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances leading to Evelyn’s death. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Ms. Boswell killed Evelyn and disposed of her body.

The Sullivan County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Megan Boswell, 19, with two counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of aggravated child neglect, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances, and 12 counts of false reports. Ms. Boswell was served in the Sullivan County Jail, where she was already being held on false report charges placed in connection to this case.