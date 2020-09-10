 Thursday, September 10, 2020 91.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Governor Lee Announces Law Enforcement Reform Partnership Recommendations

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Thursday Governor Bill Lee announced recommendations from the State’s Law Enforcement Reform Partnership to strengthen policing policies, improve information sharing around disciplinary actions and increase officer training. In addition to enhanced policies, a total of $300,000 in CARES Act funding will be utilized for 90 additional cadet scholarships for the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.
 
“Through this partnership, our state has created one of the most comprehensive and collaborative law enforcement advancements in recent Tennessee history while also working to recruit top-tier talent to our force,” said Governor Lee.

“I am confident the outcomes of this partnership will help ensure our law enforcement officials are effectively protecting communities across the state while serving every Tennessean with dignity and respect.”
 
Governor Lee announced the Law Enforcement Reform Partnership on July 2 and charged them with providing recommendations by early September. Partnership members represent a diverse group of individuals and organizations across all three Grand Divisions, and include members of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police, Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association, state legislators and community leaders. 
 
An advisory council will continue to work to ensure that Tennessee’s law enforcement agencies receive the best training and standards to respond to the evolving needs of officers and the communities they serve. 
 
The Partnership produced sample policies consistent with national standards and distributed them to all local agency heads via the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association and Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. Additionally, a Use of Force policy checklist was created for agencies to review existing policies and to serve as a resource for agencies that may or may not have existing policies.
 
“This collaborative, transparent initiative ensures all agencies in Tennessee will have addressed the most critical aspects of the proper and lawful application of force and the importance of protective intervention to meet the expectations of the public we serve and are aligned with pending federal guidelines,” said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch.
 
Almost 90 percent of Tennessee law enforcement agencies have reviewed their policies and completed the online checklist attestation and the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police and Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association will continue to support agencies in reviewing their policies. 
 
The Peace Officers Standards & Training (POST) Commission will increase accessibility to the National Decertification Index for all law enforcement agencies in Tennessee. The NDI is a national registry that tracks officers who have lost licenses or certificates due to misconduct. 
 
“Utilizing the National Decertification Index will improve information sharing between our law enforcement agencies, strengthen accountability and ensure bad actors are handled appropriately,” said Safety & Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long.
 
Tennessee’s Notice of Separation form will be expanded to require a more comprehensive and detailed explanation for reasons of departure including disciplinary actions and procedures. The form will require agency heads to formally attest to the form’s contents and will be in use by all Tennessee law enforcement agencies by Oct. 1.
 
The Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy, under the direction of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, will now require enhanced curriculum and annual in-service training including specific training topics for law enforcement officials across the state.
 
“Tennessee is committed to having the best law enforcement officers in the nation. Through these expanded and enhanced training updates – Tennessee law enforcement officers will continue to receive the best training and standards as we respond to the evolving needs of law enforcement and our communities,” said Commerce & Insurance Commissioner Hodgen Mainda. “I join Governor Lee in his continued commitment to developing best practices for law enforcement agencies and, above all, protecting human life.” 
 
Enhancements include: 

Increasing the minimum training hours from 400 to 488 hours;

Updating curriculums to require a minimum of 16 course hours designed for relevant policing concepts such as proper use of force and emphasizing positive community and officer interactions; and

Annual in-service training updates, including a total of ten hours dedicated to the following topics:

o De-Escalation Techniques and Duty to Intervene;
o Officer Wellness;
o Public Assembly and Community Interaction; and
o Designated Community Immersion.


September 10, 2020

Georgia COVID Deaths Increase By 76; 1,930 New Cases

September 10, 2020

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

September 10, 2020

U.S. District Judge Pamela Reeves Dies After Battle With Cancer


Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been an additional 76 deaths due to the coronavirus. The new total is 6,204. There were 1,930 new cases as that total reached ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

U.S. District Judge Pamela L. Reeves, who rose from humble beginnings in Southwest Virginia to become the first woman president of the Tennessee Bar Association and then Chief United States District ... (click for more)



Mom-n-Pops

How often do we hear someone say “I can get that cheaper on Amazon” or some variation thereof? I dare say at least once a day, some days several. Whenever I hear someone make that statement, typically after they’ve spent time at the local Mom-n-Pop store looking over a product, I have to chuckle and think back to an incident years ago with a friend who sold computers and integrated ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 6 Hours At royexum@aol.com

Today I invite you to step behind the curtain. Welcome to my backstage. Some people are amazed at the amount of emails I receive every day on “royexum@aol.com” and whoa! Far be it for me to complain! Many of my story ideas come from what people like to share with me and the worst downside is that time prohibits me answering a great many of them. For instance, if I spent just three ... (click for more)

Red Wolves Win 2-1 At New England Revolution II

The Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a key road victory Wednesday night at the New England Revolution II. Jason Ramos scored in the 9th minute to give the Red Wolves an early 1-0 lead. His booming shot came off a free kick from Josue Soto. Soto slid the ball to Ramos who fired the shot into the back of the net. The Revs II tied the game with a late first half goal. The game ... (click for more)

NCAA Approves Tikhonenko Waiver At UTC

The UTC Mocs got good news Tuesday afternoon. The NCAA passed word that junior transfer Mark Tikhonenko is immediately to join the 2020-21 roster. Tikhonenko (pronounced TEE-koh-NEN-koh) joined the Mocs in May from Sam Houston State in Texas. At 6-10, 240-lbs, he provides another good option in the frontcourt for Coach Lamont Paris and staff. He began his collegiate ... (click for more)


