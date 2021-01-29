East Ridge Finalizes Plan To Have 2 Large Liquor/Wine Stores; Developers To Be Chosen By Lottery

The city of East Ridge on Thursday night passed the final version of an ordinance that established the rules and regulations for retail package liquor stores. Some amendments were made to the ordinance that passed on first reading on Jan. 14.

The city will be divided into two zones. District A is commercial property between Belvoir Avenue and the Bachman Tunnels. District B is property with road frontage on Ringgold Road between Moore and Spring Creek Roads. One store will be allowed in each of the two districts.

The council wants large, quality stores that would accommodate a wine section. The store that will be in District A on the eastern end of East Ridge will need to have a minimum size of 5,000 square feet, which is seen to be suitable for the size of the available properties. The size of the store on the west end of town in District B, where more property is available, has been set at a minimum size of 7,000 square feet. Both buildings will be required to be new construction with either a brick, stucco or masonry façade.

Both stores must have night lights and security systems, and no banners or signs will be allowed on the windows or doors that would obstruct the view to the outside. Outdoor signs must be monument signs that meet requirements in the city’s sign ordinance.

After extensive discussion of allowing a third package store in the Exit One development, the majority of the council decided a large store at that location would cannibalize the other two, even though it would have the potential to increase tax revenue for the city. It is hoped that having one store in each zone will bring customers to both areas of the city and help economic development in parts of East Ridge other than the new commercial areas around Camp Jordan.

The city has been advised by the Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) to use a lottery to select which contender would get the liquor license if there is more than one applicant per district. Council member Esther Helton objected, saying that with “a lottery, you just take a chance, and the odds are against you.” She said that she wanted to vet the applicants. However, the final version of the ordinance that was passed will use the lottery method. A procedure was added to the ordinance that defines what will be done if there are no applications for a store in one of the areas.

The final version of the ordinance also prohibits a package store from being located on property that is contiguous with school property or where a house of worship’s building is located on property that the church owns.

This new ordinance will become law in 30 days, said City Attorney Mark Litchford.

The request for a variance to increase the height of an existing sign from nine feet to 15 feet at the Stop & Save at 3918 Ringgold Road was denied, considering the staff’s recommendation. Assistant City Manager Kenny Custer told the council that sign variances had also been denied for a hotel and for Jack’s restaurant. A variance for height was approved for Top Golf, but that was done by the board of zoning appeals.

Mayor Brian Williams was given the authority to enter into an agreement with Waller, Lansden, Dortch and Davis, LLP to be a government affairs counsel for East Ridge in regard to matters before the Tennessee general assembly for the cost of $22,500.

A resolution passed approving a development agreement. This is the first small scale business as opposed to a major retailer that has been incentivized by including it in the border region agreement. The business was identified as YPP, which will be operating in a building that is three times the size of the current location. The agreement gives the business 60 percent of border region taxes, and the city will receive 40 percent.

City Manager Chris Dorsey informed the council members that in order to recruit and retain employees, he will be making some salary adjustments. In order to be competitive with other nearby municipalities, East Ridge will be increasing pay for certain jobs. This will be done while continuing to work within the departments’ budgets.

Two properties were rezoned on the second and final readings Thursday night. 1505 Truman Avenue was changed from C-2 Commercial to R-1 Residential District. Properties located at 845 and 855 Donaldson Road were rezoned from R-1 Residential District to R-2 Residential Duplex, which conforms to the original construction of the house.

The council voted to accept a donation, with thanks, from Certified Maintenance Service, Inc. for the East Ridge Fire and Rescue departments. The money will used for the purchase of necessary supplies.

Mayor Williams recognized the work the East Ridge Library is doing with all the COVID-19 restrictions. He said that going forward, Storytime will be done through Zoom. He said that kids can also receive a kit through the library's drive-through service.

He also proclaimed Feb. 1 as Optimist Day to honor the club that serves young people of East Ridge by holding annual events.