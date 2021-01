Three people from Chattanooga are facing charges of looting in the tornado-ravaged area near Birmingham, Ala.

Arrested for third-degree burglary at Fultondale, Ala., were Ignacio Villa Ramirez and old Josue Villa, both 21, and a juvenile.

Police said they were pretending to be helping tornado victims, but were caught by police taking items.

After the incident, a curfew was put into place along with extra patrols.