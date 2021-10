Hamilton County Has 4 More Coronavirus Deaths, 56 New Cases; Tennessee Has 28 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported four more coronavirus deaths on Thursday and 56 new positive cases, down from 90 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 63,989. The death total is at 651.

It is reported the deaths were two men and two women; three white and one black; one age 51-60, one age 61-70, one age 71-80 and one age 81 or older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 80 in Hamilton County - down from 88 on Wednesday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 18 Hamilton County inpatients and 22 patients are in ICU - down from 23 on Wednesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 62,479, which is 98 percent. There are 859 active cases, down from 874 on Wednesday.

Tennessee reported 1,595 new cases on Thursday, for a total of 1,279,112 coronavirus cases.

There were 28 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Thursday, for a total of 16,322.



The state currently has 1,074 people hospitalized from the virus, 38 fewer than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.303 million.

There have been 1,248,704 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 98 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,491 cases, up 5; 18 deaths



Bradley County: 22,131 cases, up 18; 196 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 2,842 cases, up 6; 38 deaths



Marion County: 5,770 cases, up 5; 54 deaths

McMinn County: 10,522 cases, up 10; 132 deaths

Meigs County: 2,179 cases, up 6; 28 deaths



Polk County: 3,187 cases, up 2; 31 deaths



Rhea County: 6,976 cases, up 10; 93 deaths



Sequatchie County: 2,995 cases, up 5; 33 deaths, up 1



Knox County: 78,642 cases, up 111; 922 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 121,162 cases, up 131; 1,161 deaths, up 1

Shelby County: 144,279 cases, up 134; 2,255 deaths, up 9