 Thursday, October 28, 2021 56.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Walker County Commission Approves $5 Million Of Stimulus Funds Toward $45 Million Plan For Major Water, Sewer Improvements

Thursday, October 28, 2021

The Walker County Commission on Thursday night approved $5 million in federal COVID stimulus funds toward an ambitious $45 million water and sewer improvement plan.

Giving approval were Chairman Shannon Whitfield and Commissioners Robert Blakemore, Mark Askew and Brian Hart. Robert Stultz was absent.

The plan includes a new $12 million gallon per day water treatment plant replacement on Lee Clarkson Road in Chickamauga costing $11.4 million.

A plan to discontinue sending sewage to the Moccasin Bend Sewage Treatment Plant and divert those discharges to its own treatment plant off Highway 27 in Chickamauga was put at $8.7 million.

Putting in pipes from the water treatment plant at Chickamauga along Glass Mill Road and Old Bethel Road to the intersection of Highway 341 will cost $7.310 million.

Another line is go to along Tatum Road up Lookout Mountain to the McLemore Hotel and Conference Center that is under construction on top of the mountain. Two 500,000-gallon water storage tanks will be built on top of Lookout. Three pump stations will be required. That will cost $7.5 million.

There will be a new storage tank at the upgraded water treatment plant costing $3.010 million.

A water main extension will be built from the Coke Oven wellfield to the Mountain View storage tanks, costing $5.2 million.

Another water line extension will go from the Flarity Road section on Lookout Mountain at the Alabama line to Highway 157 and north to Camp Adahi Girl Scout camp. The cost is $2,070 million.

Chairman Whitfield said the Walker County Water and Sewage Authority will put $20 million into the project - bringing $25 million on hand to get started. He said $20 million is being sought from the state of Georgia's Office of Planning and Budget. That would also be from American Rescue Plan funds.

He said if some or all of that does not come through, the county could fall back on funds from a federal infrastructure bill.

Chairman Whitfield said the new water treatment plant will utilize membrane filtration technology, and has been planned and is currently under development. He said, "The centralized treatment plant will remedy the problem of running all groundwater sources through multiple treatment locations."

He said it will help eliminate choke points." He said some of the new lines will help with problems of excessive high pressure in lines.

Chairman Whitfield said Chattanooga several years ago was charging Walker County about $60,000 per month to treat its sewage. He said, due to Chattanooga being under a consent decree from the EPA, that has risen to over $200,000 per month and is "not sustainable." He said the amount goes up 7-10 percent most years. He said it is computed that the project to have Walker County treat its own sewage would pay for itself in eight years. He said the sewage pipe project, which will involve a number of pump stations in hilly terrain, is ready to go once approvals are given. It is expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2023.

He also said that Walker County's current sewer pipes are terra cotta and are nearing the end of their life cycle.

The new line is to go along Highway 2 with multiple pump stations to the Highway 27 bypass and on to a sewer connection at Osborne Road.

Chairman Whitfield said the project will also put Walker County in place to eventually treat sewage from the city of Rossville, which also sends its sewage to Chattanooga. Rossville has completed an engineering feasibility study to connect to Walker County's system.  

On the line up Lookout Mountain, Chairman Whitfield noted that Walker County currently provides no water service on top of Lookout Mountain, though large sections of it are within Walker County. He said Dade County has informed Walker County that, due to the growth on the top of Lookout Mountain, it does not have the capacity or the required water to furnish all the needs. He said Dade County may eventually buy water from Walker County.

Concerning the Flarity Road project, he said residents within a 10-mile radius in Walker County have no water supply. He said it was worked out that Fort Payne would supply that area. However, he said that was blocked due to state regulations. He said the plan is for Walker County to build a pipe going from Flarity Road to the Fort Payne pipe line at the state line.

Chairman Whitfield said tests were carried out on the capacity of the water aquifer at Chickamauga. He said 12 million gallons of water were removed from the water source on successive days. He said the water level dropped seven feet, but it recovered in less than an hour.

He said the projects will provide water storage and many new fire hydrants to aid in fire protection and bring insurance savings to residents.

 

 

 

 

 


October 29, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 28, 2021

East Ridge Extends Moratorium On Outdoor Advertising Signs; Part-Time Workers To Help With Leaf Collection

October 28, 2021

Doss Drops Effort To Win U.S. District 3 House Seat Due To Family Issues


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN 823 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT ... (click for more)

The East Ridge City Council extended a moratorium on outdoor advertising signs that was first put in place in May. At that time the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) suspended their ... (click for more)

Nathaniel Doss III said he is ending his campaign for the U.S. District 3 Congressional seat. He said, "For the past seven months, I have been actively campaigning for the Tennessee District ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN 823 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- ANDRES BARTOLO, MAXIMO 3801 CUMMINGS HWY RM 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC ... (click for more)

East Ridge Extends Moratorium On Outdoor Advertising Signs; Part-Time Workers To Help With Leaf Collection

The East Ridge City Council extended a moratorium on outdoor advertising signs that was first put in place in May. At that time the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) suspended their rules and regulations for enforcing outdoor advertising signs and billboards along state routes which includes both Ringgold Road and the Interstate in East Ridge. They are in the process ... (click for more)

Opinion

Questions On Walker County $45 Million Water Improvement Plan - And Response

Walker County government put out a press release on Tuesday announcing that Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) had requested that the county use $5 million of its American Rescue Plan stimulus funds to invest in a $45 million improvement plan recently developed by WCWSA. Walker County was allocated a little more than $13 million from the American Recovery Plan Act ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mandates Argument

I have taken the position that mandates of any kind that limit personal freedoms are awful. And I have watched with sorrow what has happened at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and is now happening at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. Good people are losing jobs all across America rather than surrender their personal beliefs. I also mourn the COVID vaccine has been divided ... (click for more)

Sports

Preview: Mocs' Basketball Poised For Success

It’s year five of the Lamont Paris era in the Scenic City and the process of building the storied Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program back to a perennial championship contender has fully taken shape. Over the last four years, win totals and the overall program structure started to increase at a steady rate. UTC won 10 games in 17-18 and 12 in 18-19 before posting 20 ... (click for more)

Vols Focusing On Getting Healthy During Off Week Before Kentucky; QB Harrison Bailey Transferring

Tennessee Head coach Josh Heupel's inspired Tennessee team is balancing getting healthy and fostering player development during its open week, and the coaching staff will turn its attention to an important recruiting weekend on the road. The Volunteers (4-4) went through a light practice on Tuesday, put on the pads for an indoor practice on Wednesday and will have another workout ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors