Chattanooga Police Department Seeks Information In Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident Last Friday On Highway 58

The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Unit is requesting assistance in locating the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday night on Highway 58.

The evidence collected on scene and from video has narrowed the search of the suspect vehicle.

The public should be on the lookout for a dark grey Lexus LX 570 SUV in the year model range of 2016-2020.

The vehicle in the photos has a circular white sticker on the back passenger side bumper corner that may distinguish it.

Anyone with any information regarding this vehicle should call CPD at 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile app. You may remain anonymous.