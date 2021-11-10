 Wednesday, November 10, 2021 50.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Police Department Seeks Information In Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident Last Friday On Highway 58

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Unit is requesting assistance in locating the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday night on Highway 58. 

 The evidence collected on scene and from video has narrowed the search of the suspect vehicle. 

The public should be on the lookout for a dark grey Lexus LX 570 SUV in the year model range of 2016-2020.

The vehicle in the photos has a circular white sticker on the back passenger side bumper corner that may distinguish it.

Anyone with any information regarding this vehicle should call CPD at 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile app. You may remain anonymous.


November 11, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 10, 2021

Chattanooga Police Department Seeks Information In Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident Last Friday On Highway 58

November 10, 2021

Grand Jury True Bills


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, CHARLES 5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Unit is requesting assistance in locating the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday night on Highway ... (click for more)

Here are the True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: True Bills: 312396 2 GADDIS, WARREN A DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 11/10/2021 312397 1 GARLAND, GEORGE WILLIAM DRIVING UNDER ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, CHARLES 5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 61 years old Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) --- BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE 717 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 60 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Department Seeks Information In Fatal Hit-And-Run Accident Last Friday On Highway 58

The Chattanooga Police Department Traffic Unit is requesting assistance in locating the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Friday night on Highway 58. The evidence collected on scene and from video has narrowed the search of the suspect vehicle. The public should be on the lookout for a dark grey Lexus LX 570 SUV in the year ... (click for more)

Opinion

Happy Birthday To The Marines

One of my dearest friends always talks about “her Marine,” her husband of 50 plus years. As any veteran of the Marine Corp will tell you, there are no former Marines. This U.S. Army wife and mom joins our nation today in celebrating the Marine Corp Birthday and the men and women who have served in the defense of our nation and its ideals of liberty, equality and justice. So, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A NJ ‘Nobody’ Wins

The script reads like an episode on “The Sopranos.” Here we have a pro-labor Democrat who is one of New Jersey’s top lawmakers in the state legislature. Stephen Sweeney has served in the legislature for 20 years, most notably as the president of the Senate. And then we have Edward Durr, a truck driver for a furniture company who is just as fed up with “fat cat” politicians as an ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Mocs Fall To Belmont After Horrible First Quarter

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs played pretty even basketball with the Belmont Lady Bruins Tuesday night at McKenzie Arena for the final three quarters, but it was a disastrous opening 10 minutes that spelled doom for the home team as they dropped their season opener by an 88-70 margin to the team from Nashville. UTC coach Katie Burrows didn’t point to that difference in field goals ... (click for more)

UTC Men's Basketball Defeats Loyola Marymount In Season Opener, 75-64

LOS ANGELES, Calif. --- Graduate David Jean-Baptiste scored a game-high 26 points while sophomore Malachi Smith added 21 during a season-opening 75-64 win over Loyola Marymount on the road in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday night inside a raucous Gersten Pavilion. Jean-Baptiste and Smith become the first duo to post 20 or more points in a season opener since 2016. Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors