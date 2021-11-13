Hamilton County Republican Party Votes To Support Partisan Races For School Board

The County Executive Committee of the Hamilton County Republican Party voted overwhelmingly on Saturday to approve partisan races for school board elections.
Chairman Arch Trimble said, “This morning our CEC voted to support Partisan School Board Races in Hamilton County.
We will be sending a resolution to the Hamilton County Election Commission quickly to act on the will of the Republican Party. We are excited to spread our message to the voters of Hamilton County and look forward to a vigorous debate on the message being taught to our children."