Hamilton County Republican Party Votes To Support Partisan Races For School Board

The manager of Kohl's at 5953 Hwy. 153 said he saw a black female pulling a large blanket full of items out the door of the store. He said the female had the items rolled up like a Santa bag. The manager said he thought the lady needed help with a heavy item and bent down to help her. That is when the lady started yelling at him to get back and pepper sprayed him in the face. The ... (click for more)