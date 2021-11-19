 Friday, November 19, 2021 Weather

Governor Bill Lee Ends COVID-19 State Of Emergency

Friday, November 19, 2021

Governor Bill Lee announced on Friday that he will not renew Tennessee's COVID-19 state of emergency.

 

He said, “I am not renewing the COVID-19 state of emergency that expires tonight. For almost 20 months, this tool has provided deregulation and operational flexibility for hospitals and industries most affected by COVID’s challenges. Should our state face any future surges, we will consider temporarily reinstating this tool, but in the meantime, we are evaluating opportunities for permanent deregulation.”


Over $100,000 Raised For Re-Election Of Judge Lila Statom

After launching her re-election campaign nearly three months ago, the finance committee leading the fundraising efforts for Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom announced it has raised more than $100,000 in 100 days from local supporters across Hamilton County. “The outpouring of support for Judge Statom has been incredible,” said Garnett Decosimo, finance ... (click for more)

Keithen Eckart Pleads Guilty To Child Rape And Is Sentenced To 30 Years

Keithen Edward Eckart waived his right to a trial by jury and pled guilty on Friday in Hamilton County Criminal Court to three counts of rape of a child. He was arrested in September and subsequently confessed to unlawful sexual contact with juveniles under 13 years of age. Assistant District Attorney Addie Nester said the incidents date as far back as 2019, with ... (click for more)

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Veterans Aren’t Felons

Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican rural doctor from Kansas, is now serving in the Senate and “Doc,” as he is known, brings forth a most unfortunate fact about the vaccine mandate that we need to know. In a recent address, he pointed out that our armed forced members who shun the mandate will become –what’s this? – felons. Listen to what he said in a recent speech on the Senate ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Humming, But Defense Needs A Stop

Tennessee heads into its final two football games with a very real chance to finish the regular season with seven victories. Raise your hand if you saw that coming back in September? More than a few of you probably did. You’re already counting on wins over South Alabama (this Saturday) and Vanderbilt on Nov. 27. If anything, you’re probably lamenting a couple of games ... (click for more)

Lee Women Improve To 4-0 With Win Over Brescia

Led by four players in double-figure scoring, the 12th-ranked Lee University women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 on the year with an 88-46 victory over visiting Brescia University inside Walker Arena on Thursday evening. Graduate student Halle Hughes and senior Haley Schubert paced the Lee scoring with 15 points apiece. Schubert filled up her side of the box score by also ... (click for more)


