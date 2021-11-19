Governor Bill Lee Ends COVID-19 State Of Emergency

Governor Bill Lee announced on Friday that he will not renew Tennessee's COVID-19 state of emergency.

He said, “I am not renewing the COVID-19 state of emergency that expires tonight. For almost 20 months, this tool has provided deregulation and operational flexibility for hospitals and industries most affected by COVID’s challenges. Should our state face any future surges, we will consider temporarily reinstating this tool, but in the meantime, we are evaluating opportunities for permanent deregulation.”