Publix Will Limit Purchases Of Cranberry Sauce, Gravy, Pie Filling, Other Items To 2 Per Customer

Publix is putting a limit on certain purchases to deal with supply issues.
The cap will apply to all stores, including the newest one just opened at the former Mt. Vernon restaurant site at the foot of Lookout Mountain.
There will be a limit of two per customer for:
- Canned cranberry sauce
- Jarred gravy
- Canned pie filling
- Canola and vegetable oil
- Cream cheese
- Bacon
- Rolled breakfast sausage
- Paper napkins
- Disposable plates, cups, and cutlery
- Bath tissue
- Refrigerated snacks (Lunchable type items)
- Sports drinks
- Aseptic type juices (Capri sun)
- Canned cat food (variety packs)
- Refrigerated pet food