Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEAMON, TYRESE KELSEY

1805 BENNINGTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BIBBS, JERROD CORDELL

312 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114868

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

BLANKS, DEBORAH JEAN

165 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BROWN, BREANNA ELISE

3614 CHUMLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VOP ALIAS CAPIAS (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED)

---

BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN

3411 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212029

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CREEKMORE, SARAH ELIZABETH

8253 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

---

CWIKLINSKI, HEATHER MARIE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DILLARD, DEMARCUS ROASHAUNE

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGG.





BURGLARYVANDALISMPOSSESSION OF WEAPON WITH PRIOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT CPOSSESSION OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONPOSSESSION OF HEROINEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGVIOLATION OF OPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSELEAVING THE SCENECHILD NEGLECTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ELLIS, THOMAS RANDOLPH60 THELMA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE CATOOSA CO, GA (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTH---FOSTER, SIDNEY JOSEPH605 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HALBERSTADT, JESSICA BARRETT4505 COVE LN RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HARRIS, PHILLIP LOWELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityASSAULTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA NMN1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HOWARD, BRANDY LASHEA106 AUGUSTA DRIVE FORT OGLETHORP, 37402Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HOWELL, DOVONA CHODY1402 CARAMEL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HUGHES, EUGENE JAMES9991 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL LITTERINGASSAULT---IRICK, BLAKE A118 HATLIN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JERNIGAN, TYLER ANDREW99 OVIE DR LAFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VOP (911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE))---JONES, HEATHER N1610 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---KALAKOSKY, CARSON KEVIN2115 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043618Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---KARKULENKO, HANNAH FRANCES ROMANOVNA9978 MOONLIGHT TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPTR (POSS. METH FTA)---KINAMORE, DEVONIQUE CHANTELLE1423 LILLIAN DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD5309 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 373434912Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LAMBAS, DUSTON RYAN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARREST---MCBRYAR, MYRON KEITH353 BROWNS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCWHORTER, LARRY ANTION2012 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTVOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---MILLER, KEVIN NMN3744A PROSPECT CHURCH RD OOLTEWAH, 373638526Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOSES, WALTER THOMAS141 OAKWOOD DR SODDY DAISY, 32379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---ODOM, ALEX STANTRELL2712 LONG STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGDOMESTIC ASSAULT---PANKY, BRANDON MIGUEL2718 N. CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---PATEL, ANAND R6050 PEARSON LN NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---RECKTENWALD, JOSEPH EDWARD13 WOOD MEADOW TRL RINGGOLD, 307362980Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL4826 LAKE HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAYLOR, JAMMAL ALFONZO4811 VIRGINIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TAYLOR, RAHEEM LARRY114 CEDAR LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A FPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR---TOMAS-SIMON, ANER OLIVER3223 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071548Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TORREY, CHARLES ISIAH7644 BORRISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163518Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TURNER, JERRY LEWIS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---VICENTE, MELVINUNKNOWN NUMBER 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHALEY, ALEXANDER STORM155 PUENTE DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---WILKEY, JORDAN TYLER10524 COLLINS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, HORATIO TREMAIN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WILSON, SAVANNAH MICHAELA614 W 12TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT